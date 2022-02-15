$550 saving when you purchase the Panasonic BGH1 shooter's kit

By published

Save a massive $550 when you purchase this Panasonic BGH1 shooter kit from B&H - see is hip to be square!

Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Shooter's Kit
(Image credit: B&H)

Hit the ground running and start capturing 4K 60p footage at 4:2:2 with this BGH1 Shooter's Kit from B&H, now with a $550 saving!

Assembled to provide you with a complete, ready to shoot kit, the Shooter's kit featuring the flexible Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Micro Four Thirds camera at its core, but also includes: Panasonic 14-140mm zoom lens with 58mm UV protection filter, an Atomos Ninja V 4K HDMI recording monitor, an Angelbird 1TB AtomX SSDmini for the Ninja V to record to, a mount for the Ninja V, power for the Ninja, an HDMI cable, a USB 3.0 to 2.5" SATA adapter, and a carry case for your complete package.

This is truly a complete ready to shoot, right out the box bundle that can benefit from being lightweight and small and modular to be used for a number shooting scenarios.

Panasonic BGH1 Shooter's Kit|

Panasonic BGH1 Shooter's Kit|was $4,099|now $3,549
SAVE $550 Hit the ground running and start capturing 4K 60p footage at 4:2:2 with this BGH1 Mirrorless Camera Shooter's Kit from B&H, assembled to provide you with a complete ready to shoot kit.
US DEAL

View Deal

Moving the Lumix camera range into fresh new territory, the Panasonic Lumix BGH1 is a modular, box-style digital cinema camera with a miniature form factor, making it ideal for gimbal and drone work as well as broadcast, live streaming and cinema production. 

This box-style digital cinema camera features a 10.2MP M4/3 sensor, an MFT lens mount, and a wide 13-stop dynamic range to accommodate extreme changes in light. It records video with resolutions up to 4K 60p and incorporates VariCam Look workflows such as V-Log L and Cinelike, dual-native ISO using its Venus Engine, anamorphic support, advanced autofocus, numerous remote and power options, and it supports HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) color for vivid imagery to aid professional color grading. 

There are many features packed into this tiny form that make it the go-to production camera in any mobile and multicamera production environment and paired with the extremely versatile Panasonic Lumix 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 II superzoom.

The Atomos Ninja V offers maximum versatility, portability and longevity within your career as a filmmaker due to its dual-purpose use as a 5" monitor or 4K recorder offering clean HDMI out recording, this bit of kit will last you a lifetime, and even though it might appear on the high-side to other offering out there, nearly all this kit you can incorporate into future workflows as your cinematography career evolves - and have gear that evolves with you is a far better investment that having to upgrade or change. 

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

