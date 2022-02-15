$550 saving when you purchase the Panasonic BGH1 shooter's kit

Hit the ground running and start capturing 4K 60p footage at 4:2:2 with this BGH1 Shooter's Kit from B&H, now with a $550 saving!

Assembled to provide you with a complete, ready to shoot kit, the Shooter's kit featuring the flexible Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Micro Four Thirds camera at its core, but also includes: Panasonic 14-140mm zoom lens with 58mm UV protection filter, an Atomos Ninja V 4K HDMI recording monitor, an Angelbird 1TB AtomX SSDmini for the Ninja V to record to, a mount for the Ninja V, power for the Ninja, an HDMI cable, a USB 3.0 to 2.5" SATA adapter, and a carry case for your complete package.

This is truly a complete ready to shoot, right out the box bundle that can benefit from being lightweight and small and modular to be used for a number shooting scenarios.

Moving the Lumix camera range into fresh new territory, the Panasonic Lumix BGH1 is a modular, box-style digital cinema camera with a miniature form factor, making it ideal for gimbal and drone work as well as broadcast, live streaming and cinema production.

This box-style digital cinema camera features a 10.2MP M4/3 sensor, an MFT lens mount, and a wide 13-stop dynamic range to accommodate extreme changes in light. It records video with resolutions up to 4K 60p and incorporates VariCam Look workflows such as V-Log L and Cinelike, dual-native ISO using its Venus Engine, anamorphic support, advanced autofocus, numerous remote and power options, and it supports HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) color for vivid imagery to aid professional color grading.

There are many features packed into this tiny form that make it the go-to production camera in any mobile and multicamera production environment and paired with the extremely versatile Panasonic Lumix 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 II superzoom.

The Atomos Ninja V offers maximum versatility, portability and longevity within your career as a filmmaker due to its dual-purpose use as a 5" monitor or 4K recorder offering clean HDMI out recording, this bit of kit will last you a lifetime, and even though it might appear on the high-side to other offering out there, nearly all this kit you can incorporate into future workflows as your cinematography career evolves - and have gear that evolves with you is a far better investment that having to upgrade or change.

