Save up to a whopping $500 on Panasonic cameras like the Lumix GH5 II

The Panasonic Lumix GH5 II might be an older camera, but it still boasts some stellar video specs for under $1,000

The folks over at B&H Photo are currently offering some huge savings on some of the best Panasonic Lumix cameras, including the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II, the Panasonic Lumix GH7, and the Panasonic Lumix S5 II. If you're a video and stills shooter, looking for a great value setup, I always think Panasonic cameras are hard to beat. After all, these are some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market.

The Lumix GH5 II might be an aging camera at this point, but it’s still an incredible video tool for just $997.99, that’s $500 off the RRP. But if you want the latest and greatest GH-series camera, you can’t go wrong with the Lumix GH7 at $1,997.99. And when I think of an all-around, great value full-frame hybrid camera, I immediately think of the Lumix S5 II, that’s a whole lot of camera for $1,597.99.

Panasonic Lumix GH7 : was $2,197.99 now $1,997.99 at BHPhoto Save $200 The Panasonic Lumix GH7 is the top dog of the coveted GH-series and is a titan of a video camera. You can shoot with the full width of the sensor up to a whopping 5.7K 30p, it supports 'Open Gate', and has the optional ability to record 32-bit float audio.

