Save up to a whopping $500 on Panasonic cameras like the Lumix GH5 II
Grab a Panasonic Lumix bargain at B&H Photo with huge savings off the RRP of some mirrorless camera gems
The folks over at B&H Photo are currently offering some huge savings on some of the best Panasonic Lumix cameras, including the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II, the Panasonic Lumix GH7, and the Panasonic Lumix S5 II. If you're a video and stills shooter, looking for a great value setup, I always think Panasonic cameras are hard to beat. After all, these are some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market.
The Lumix GH5 II might be an aging camera at this point, but it’s still an incredible video tool for just $997.99, that’s $500 off the RRP. But if you want the latest and greatest GH-series camera, you can’t go wrong with the Lumix GH7 at $1,997.99. And when I think of an all-around, great value full-frame hybrid camera, I immediately think of the Lumix S5 II, that’s a whole lot of camera for $1,597.99.
Save $500 Even though it was launched way back in 2021, the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II can still shoot full-width 4K 60p at 10-bit 4:2:0, internally, and that's with unlimited recording.
Save $400 The Lumix S5 II is a great-value full-frame hybrid camera, which can shoot full-width 4K 30p at 10-bit 4:2:2, and 6K ‘Open Gate’ video.
Save $200 The Panasonic Lumix GH7 is the top dog of the coveted GH-series and is a titan of a video camera. You can shoot with the full width of the sensor up to a whopping 5.7K 30p, it supports 'Open Gate', and has the optional ability to record 32-bit float audio.
Further research:
Panasonic Lumix GH6 vs GH5 II
Best lenses for the Panasonic Lumix GH7
Panasonic Lumix S5 II vs Lumix S5 IIX
The best hybrid cameras
The best camera for video
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.