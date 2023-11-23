$500 off EVERY Canon RF trinity lens!

Canon's f/2.8 Pro lenses were already slashed by $300 apiece, but these extra Black Friday savings have just gone live a day early – ramping up the savings to $500 off every trinity lens! On top of that, the brilliant 28-70mm f/2 and 100-500mm lenses are also discounted by $500!

I've used every single RF lens that Canon has released, and I've reviewed most of them. I can honestly say that the lenses for the EOS R system are simply in another stratosphere when it comes to innovation and performance.

I've bought a bunch of these lenses myself, but at these prices I'm incredibly tempted to complete my collection!

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L | was $2,399 | now $1,899

SAVE $500 (B&H) Even wider than the EF version that it replaces, this wide-angle trinity lens may be the best optical performer of the bunch. Perfect for architecture, landscapes, events and interiors.

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L | was $2,399 | now $1,899

SAVE $500 (B&H) The workhorse lens that every professional needs, and every enthusiast drools over! This standard zoom covers all the bases and will be welded to the front of your camera.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L | was $2,799 | now $2,299

SAVE $500 (B&H) Confession: I hated 70-200 lenses before using this, but it's just so compact at 146mm long that I barely noticed it on the front of my camera! This 70-200mm is a true walkabout lens.

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM | was £3,099 | now $2,599

SAVE $500 (B&H) You can keep your pedestrian 24-70mm f/2.8 – this very non-standard zoom breaks the mold! A dream lens for pro use, that extra stop of light makes all the difference to both low light performance and subject separation.

Canon RF 100-500mm | was £2,939 | now £2,079

SAVE $500 (B&H) The sheer versatility offered by this lens is something to behold, and it's matched by both build and image quality in spades. A truly super super-telephoto zoom!

Take a look at my in-depth Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L review, my Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L review and my Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L review. I didn't write the reviews for the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L or Canon RF 100-500mm, but I loved them both!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

