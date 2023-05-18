Deja vu: Sony is launching a vlogging camera – 8 weeks after launching a vlogging camera

We had to do a double-take, but it's true: Sony is announcing a new vlogging camera next week – less than two months after announcing its last vlogging camera.

Yes, after launching the Sony ZV-E1 on March 29, the manufacturer has revealed that it is launching another vlogging camera on May 23. And on top of that, it looks to be another in Sony's increasingly confusing line of ZV vlogging cameras.

In what seems to be an effort to convoluted the new product line as much as Sony's A6XXX series, that means the new ZV camera will be joining the Sony ZV-E1, Sony ZV-1, Sony ZV-1F and Sony SV-E10. All of which we need some sort of diagram to tell apart.

Precious little is known about the new camera, aside from the scant details on the YouTube holding page (opens in new tab) ahead of launch. "New product release on May 23rd, 2023 | Sony" is the title of the video, with the description "Be ready for the new camera May 23rd, 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 23:00 JST".

Sony Alpha Rumors reports that it will be a successor to the ZV-1, which was a fixed-lens compact camera with a one-inch sensor.

As you can see from the image above, Sony appears to be going with the tagline "All for vlogging" – perhaps in no small part to distinguish it (or its target audience) from the "ultimate content creation experience" tag of the ZV-E1.

Vlogging cameras are definitely the "in" thing right now among the manufacturers. Canon has just launched the rule-redefining Canon PowerShot V10, and rumors that the imminent Fujifilm X-S20 will have a dedicated 'VLOG' function on the mode dial – suggesting that it is setting its sights on the vlogging market.

