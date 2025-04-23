Enjoy the best of contemporary photography from your sofa with the incredible Sony World Photography Awards Book 2025

Each year, the Sony World Photography Awards shine a spotlight on the finest photography from around the globe, and 2025 has proven no exception.

While I recently covered this year’s announcement, highlighting Zed Nelson’s powerful win as 'Photographer of the Year', there’s another, quieter but equally compelling way to engage with the awards – through its beautifully produced companion coffee table book.

The Sony World Photography Awards Book 2025 is more than just a catalog of winners; it’s a collectible hardcover that captures the year’s most compelling visual stories. Available for pre-order online and from the pop-up bookshop at the Somerset House exhibition, the book invites readers to immerse themselves in the creativity and diversity that defined this year’s competition.

It’s the kind of book that earns its place on a coffee table, not just for its design, but for its sheer range. Every time you pick it up, you discover something new. The images span every imaginable genre. Portraiture, landscape, documentary, conceptual, wildlife, architecture, and more come together to create a visual experience that evolves with each reading. This breadth makes it as enjoyable to dip into casually as it is to pore over in depth.

A spread from Sony World Photography Awards Book 2025 featuring Toby Binder's Documentary photographs (Image credit: Future)

In addition to Zed Nelson’s standout winning series, one of the real highlights is Toby Binder’s The Divided Youth of Belfast, which took the top prize in the Documentary category. Shot in stark black and white, Binder’s series is a deeply affecting portrait of young people living on both sides of a divided city, echoing the political and cultural tensions that continue to shape their lives. It’s one of those bodies of work that lingers long after the page has turned.

The book is thoughtfully structured, with each category outlined and accompanied by context that enhances the reading experience. The explanatory text introduces each winning and shortlisted series, adding a layer of understanding that enriches the photographs themselves. It’s a rare balance of visual impact and editorial depth.

A spread from Sony World Photography Awards Book 2025 featuring Zed Nelson's winning series (Image credit: Future)

Another standout inclusion is the essay by Chris Boot dedicated to Susan Meiselas, this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award. Meiselas’ career has spanned decades and continents, and the piece situates her work within the larger story of photography’s role in witnessing conflict and shaping memory. Her presence in the book lends it a sense of continuity, a bridge between generations of photographers driven by the urgency of storytelling.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether you're a regular follower of the awards or a first-time reader, the Sony World Photography Awards Book 2025 is an engaging and rewarding read. It reminds us that photography, at its best, doesn’t just capture moments but deepens our understanding of the world and ourselves.

Sony World Photography Awards Book 2025 is available to order now from The World Photography Organisation website, currently on offer for £24.99 (Approximately $33 / AU $50).

The Front cover of Sony World Photography Awards Book 2025 (Image credit: Future)

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best coffee table books and the best books on photography.