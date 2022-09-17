Come get creative at The Photography Show's Creator Playground!

If you're heading to The Photography Show & The Video Show over the next few days (it's taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, England on 17, 18 and 20 September) make sure you stop by the Creator Playground – it literally is a photographic play park!

Whether you're a vlogger or content creator thirsty for an amazing location to film footage, a selfie lover looking for the best background, or someone who wants to try a bit of kit by taking some fun test shots, the Creator Playground has plenty of pretty things to point your lens at.

• GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

There's a giant Pentax K1000 SLR, complete with oversized roll of Kodak film. There's a psychedelic zebra with a disco ball, neon sunglasses and feather boas. A replica 1950s American diner, with giant ice creams and a balloon pit. A flamingo-themed chaise longue. A swing seat with fluffy clouds. A neon funfair tunnel with a wacky mirror at the end…

If you're looking to take some fun photos, there's plenty of quirky, cool and crazy things to commit to your memory card.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Photography Show & The Video Show is hosting over 250 of the biggest and best brands in the industry, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and OM System, with over 350 talks and demonstrations taking place from the likes of Cristina Mittermeier, Roberto Valenzuela, Colin Prior and Jack Harries.

The event is also showcasing the latest cameras, lenses, bags, printers, filters, film, software and all manner of photo and video equipment – including the likes of the Hasselblad X2D (opens in new tab) and Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab), making their public debut after being announced just last week.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

As a mark of respect, The Photography Show & The Video Show will close on Monday 19 for HRH The Queen's funeral.

Opening hours for the show are as follows:

10:00 - 17:00 – Saturday, 17 September

10:00 - 17:00 – Sunday, 18 September

10:00 - 17:00 – Tuesday, 20 September

GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW (opens in new tab)

Read more:

The Photography Show 2022: Here's everything you need to know (opens in new tab)

4 new cameras you MUST see at The Photography Show

(opens in new tab)5 talks and demos that I'm most excited about at The Photography Show (opens in new tab)