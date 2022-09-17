Live
LIVE: The Photography Show 2022 is open right now!
The leading photography and video event opens its doors again – here are the unmissable camera deals, reveals, and speakers
The UK's leading show dedicated to imaging – The Photography Show & The Video Show – is back again for 2022. The Show is open on September 17, 18 and 20 from 10:00 to 17:00 each day.
Here's everything you need to know (opens in new tab) about the show. As last year, The Photography Show & The Video Show is an in-person imaging extravaganza – and is a must-attend event for photographers and videographers of all experience levels, from eager enthusiasts to practicing professionals.
You can see over 250 of the biggest brands in the business, including Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus and Sigma, chat to industry experts, watch kit demos and take advantage of exclusive show discounts where you can make serious savings on new cameras and accessories. It's the place to be if you're interested in photography.
We'll be here to bring you all the latest weird and wonderful news from the show, plus camera deals, highlights from industry talks, and more.
Stay tuned here, or even better, if you're in the UK come and visit!
As you can see, we've been working very hard indeed, and not at all taking full advantage of the opportunity for silly shots at the Creator Playground
Make sure you stop by the Creator Playground (opens in new tab) – there's a ridiculous amount of quirky and cool stuff to point your camera at!
There's a giant Pentax K1000 SLR, complete with oversized roll of Kodak film. There's a psychedelic zebra with a disco ball, neon sunglasses and feather boas. A replica 1950s American diner, with giant ice creams and a balloon pit. A flamingo-themed chaise longue. A swing seat with fluffy clouds. A neon funfair tunnel with a wacky mirror at the end… go and have a play!
The doors are open, the queues are mounting, but they're filing through fast (and yes, that is my finger in the corner)!
The first day is here, folks – and doors are just about to open. Can we just check this image out as proof that sun DOES exist in Birmingham?!
