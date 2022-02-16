Canon's EOS VR lens is now in stock – take photos & video to a whole new dimension

If you are looking to take your photography or cinematography to the next level, why not take it to an entirely new dimension instead? The RF 5.2mm F2.8 L dual fisheye lens is Canon's optical solution to the many challenges that have troubled VR image makers for years and it is now in stock at the Canon store

This lens features a beautifully engineered and optimized folded optical design, with separate Left and Right optical systems and helping you capture stereoscopic 3D imagery with a 190° field of view to a single full-frame image sensor

As part of the EOS VR System, with this lens paired with the EOS R5 updated with firmware 1.5.0 or higher and one of Canon's VR software solutions, you can create immersive 3D that can be experienced when viewed on compatible head mount displays including the Oculus Quest 2 and more. Viewers will be able to take in the scene with a vivid, wide degree field of view by simply moving their head around the subject. This is the world's first digital interchangeable lens that can capture stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a single image sensor and now, creators can go from traditional stills or video shooting to stereoscopic 3D capture with a simple lens swap.

The pairing of this lens and the EOS R5 camera brings high resolution video recording at up to 8K DCI 30p and 4K DCI 60p sending imagery onto a single image sensor delivering impressive results to a single file. This can help simplify your workflow by eliminating the need to sync and stitch multiple video files. An integral part of the Canon EOS VR System is Canon's EOS VR Utility software that can easily convert footage to your choice of editing software. For Adobe Premiere Pro users, the EOS VR Plug-in software can help streamline your editing process.

With this lens paired with an EOS R5 camera, creatives, industry professionals and newcomers to VR can create an immersive experience, capturing dynamic scenes for entertainment, tourism, training & education, real estate, storytelling or anywhere you want to bring your audience to.

