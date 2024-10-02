Canon is working on its first RF lens with a built-in teleconverter (report)

Over the years Canon has produced a number of lenses with built-in teleconverters, but so far the RF mount has been left out of Canon's plans. This looks set to change with the first credible rumors of a new Canon RF 200-500mm f/4 lens with a built-in 1.4x converter potentially in the pipeline.

Canon already has two optional RF mount teleconverters, the Extender RF 2x and Extender RF 1.4x, which can be used with the majority of Canon's pro zoom and prime lenses – at the sacrifice of 1 to 2 f-stops. But for professional sports and wildlife photographers, the ease of a built-in converter is hard to beat.

Of course, with an f/4 aperture (likely to be f/5.6 when the 1.4x teleconverter is engaged), the lens is likely to be a lot bigger than Canon's current lineup of telephoto zooms.

And, if the EF version of the Canon EF 100-400mm f/4L IS USM 1.4x Extender was any precedent, it's likely to be a lot more expensive as well. That EF lens cost a cool $11,099, which likely puts a new RF 200-500mm f/4 firmly out of reach for most photographers.

However, Canon already has a couple of great options for wildlife shooters without such deep pockets. The Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM has a lower aperture, especially when paired with the 1.4x Extender, but at $2,899 is a much more viable option.

If you want to forget all about teleconverters for a second then there is Canon's newest superzoom, the Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM for $1,899, which I tested this year and was taken by surprise at just how good the photos were from a lens of this price and zoom range.

Sources place the lens coming out around November 2024, which would also perfectly coincide with the launch of the Canon EOS R1, which despite being announced a few months ago is taking its time getting into stores – and these two would make perfect companions.

