Canon is working on its first RF lens with a built-in teleconverter (report)

Rumors suggest a Canon EF 100-500mm f/4L IS USM 1.4x Extender lens is in the pipeline – just in time for the release of the EOS R1 in November

Canon RF 100-300mm F2.8L IS USM
(Image credit: Canon)

Over the years Canon has produced a number of lenses with built-in teleconverters, but so far the RF mount has been left out of Canon's plans. This looks set to change with the first credible rumors of a new Canon RF 200-500mm f/4 lens with a built-in 1.4x converter potentially in the pipeline.

Canon already has two optional RF mount teleconverters, the Extender RF 2x and Extender RF 1.4x, which can be used with the majority of Canon's pro zoom and prime lenses – at the sacrifice of 1 to 2 f-stops. But for professional sports and wildlife photographers, the ease of a built-in converter is hard to beat.

