Canon sold 66% more cameras than Sony last year (but its lead is slipping)

Latest Japanese industry data shows that three-quarters of cameras sold in 2023 were either Canon or Sony

Nikkei Shimbun Inspection World Share data, as of September 2024
(Image credit: Nikkei Shimbun)

Canon is still the biggest player in digital cameras by some margin - but its lead is slowly eroding. Last year, Canon enjoyed 46.5% of global sales, compared to 27.9% for Sony. That's according to the annual Inspection World Share data report from Nikkei Shimbun, a Japanese daily business paper that publishes annual market shares for key products.

The latest figures show that Canon sells 66% more cameras than its closest rival, but Sony is creeping up. Canon's market share remains exactly the same as last year (46.5%), but Sony's has increased from 26.1% up its current 27.9% share (a 7% growth in sales).

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

