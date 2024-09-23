Canon sold 66% more cameras than Sony last year (but its lead is slipping)

Latest Japanese industry data shows that three-quarters of cameras sold in 2023 were either Canon or Sony
(Image credit: Nikkei Shimbun)
Canon is still the biggest player in digital cameras by some margin - but its lead is slowly eroding. Last year, Canon enjoyed 46.5% of global sales, compared to 27.9% for Sony. That's according to the annual Inspection World Share data report from Nikkei Shimbun, a Japanese daily business paper that publishes annual market shares for key products.
The latest figures show that Canon sells 66% more cameras than its closest rival, but Sony is creeping up. Canon's market share remains exactly the same as last year (46.5%), but Sony's has increased from 26.1% up its current 27.9% share (a 7% growth in sales).
Nikon meanwhile saw its share fall during the 12 months - down to 11.3%, compared to 11.7% last time around.
Fujifilm increased its share slightly to 6%, and Panasonic stays in fifth spot with sales dropping to 3.6% from 4.2% the year before. Over 95% of the total cameras sold are made by these five Japanese companies.
According to DCLife, who saw more detailed data, OM Digital has a 2.5% share, with Ricoh/Pentax on 0.8%.
The overall market size, according to the report, remains flat year on year - with 7.18 million cameras being sold in 2023.
Other products of interest include that Hikvision are leaders in the surveillance camera market, enjoying 34.6% of global sales. And when it comes to inkjet printers Canon has to make do with third spot with just 26% of the market - behind HP (35.1%) and Epson (31.7%).
One area where Sony continues to lead the way is with the sales of CMOS image sensors, where it enjoys a 47.9% market share, with its closest rival being Samsung, with 26.1%.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.