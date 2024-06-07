Canon releases major firmware update for 7 cameras

Firmware updates have become a crucial part of future-proofing cameras. Mirrorless technology makes it easier for manufacturers to add new and improved features, and these latest updates add new modes and focusing systems.
Here are the official update notes for each product:
Canon EOS C500 Mark II & C300 Mark III
“Sensor Mode” will be saved to an assignable button on the camera body to quickly change between Full-frame, Super 35mm and Super 16mm crop modes.
The Focus Guide box will have two size options: Standard and Large (approximately two times larger than standard).
Camera LCD screen will display a playback marker in Media Mode.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For the EOS C300 Mark III camera:
• Cinema RAW Light HQ/ST/LT recording modes will be added.
• Auto ISO/Gain functions that can be operated from the camera menu, an assignable button, or with a compatible remote-control unit will be added.
Canon EOS C70 & R5 C
Same Focus Guide and playback marker enhancements as the C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III cameras will be added.
Option of assigning functions to the select dial on the back of the camera, including AF subject selection, shutter, iris, ISO/gain, and white balance mode will be added.
For the EOS R5 C, the following will be added:
• Ability to adjust the thickness of the AF frame, making it easier to see in certain lighting conditions
• Ability to reset the AF position by pushing the joystick or set buttons
• When shooting RAW VR content with Canon’s dual fisheye lens, you will be able to record both the peripheral illumination and chromatic aberration data. This will help with processing footage into smoother and even more amazing VR content than before the firmware update.
• New features from the March 2024 R5 firmware update.
Canon XA75/70, XA65/60 & Vixia HF G70 Camcorders
Option to view the date and time in the on-screen display (OSD) while recording will be added. White balance will be able to be changed while recording.
You can find all of the new firmware notes, a guide to download, and the links for download on the Canon website.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.