Canon releases major firmware update for 7 cameras

Following the announcement of the new Canon EOS C400, Canon has released major new firmware updates for seven models in its Cinema EOS range of cinema cameras and camcorders.

Firmware updates have become a crucial part of future-proofing cameras. Mirrorless technology makes it easier for manufacturers to add new and improved features, and these latest updates add new modes and focusing systems.

The cameras receiving the updates include the Canon EOS C500 II, EOS C300 III, EOS C70 and EOS R5 C cameras, and the XA75/70, XA65/60 and Vixia HF G70 camcorders. All updates are developed in direct response to user feedback and are available via a free download from the relevant product page on Canon's website.

Here are the official update notes for each product:

Canon EOS C500 Mark II & C300 Mark III

The Canon EOS C300 Mark III (Image credit: Canon)

“Sensor Mode” will be saved to an assignable button on the camera body to quickly change between Full-frame, Super 35mm and Super 16mm crop modes.

The Focus Guide box will have two size options: Standard and Large (approximately two times larger than standard).

Camera LCD screen will display a playback marker in Media Mode.

For the EOS C300 Mark III camera:

• Cinema RAW Light HQ/ST/LT recording modes will be added.

• Auto ISO/Gain functions that can be operated from the camera menu, an assignable button, or with a compatible remote-control unit will be added.

Canon EOS C70 & R5 C

The Canon EOS C70 (Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

Same Focus Guide and playback marker enhancements as the C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III cameras will be added.

Option of assigning functions to the select dial on the back of the camera, including AF subject selection, shutter, iris, ISO/gain, and white balance mode will be added.

For the EOS R5 C, the following will be added:

• Ability to adjust the thickness of the AF frame, making it easier to see in certain lighting conditions

• Ability to reset the AF position by pushing the joystick or set buttons

• When shooting RAW VR content with Canon’s dual fisheye lens, you will be able to record both the peripheral illumination and chromatic aberration data. This will help with processing footage into smoother and even more amazing VR content than before the firmware update.

• New features from the March 2024 R5 firmware update.

Canon XA75/70, XA65/60 & Vixia HF G70 Camcorders

Option to view the date and time in the on-screen display (OSD) while recording will be added. White balance will be able to be changed while recording.

You can find all of the new firmware notes, a guide to download, and the links for download on the Canon website.

