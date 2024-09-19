Canon R5 Mark II is now in stock at B&H grab one now while you can!

The latest Canon powerhouse the R5 Mark II gets "in stock" status at B&H, but hurry I can see this going to back-order quickly!

If you have been longing for an upgrade to the Canon EOS R5, then the announcement of the new Mark II must have been music to your ears, but since it was announced it has always on pre-order status, and you wanted to wait until it could be shipped....

Well, that all changes today as the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is in stock at B&H for $4,299, and I'd put my order in quickly before these go on backorder due to the hype!

Canon EOS R5 Mark II|now &nbsp;$4,299 In Stock at B&amp;H.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II|now  $4,299
In Stock at B&H. If you're looking for the perfect blend of high MP stills and super resolution video then this is it, With a 45MP sensor and 8K video capabilities a camera has never looked so good for content creators. 

View Deal
