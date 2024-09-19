Canon R5 Mark II is now in stock at B&H grab one now while you can!

If you have been longing for an upgrade to the Canon EOS R5, then the announcement of the new Mark II must have been music to your ears, but since it was announced it has always on pre-order status, and you wanted to wait until it could be shipped....

Well, that all changes today as the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is in stock at B&H for $4,299, and I'd put my order in quickly before these go on backorder due to the hype!

Canon EOS R5 Mark II|now $4,299

In Stock at B&H. If you're looking for the perfect blend of high MP stills and super resolution video then this is it, With a 45MP sensor and 8K video capabilities a camera has never looked so good for content creators.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market and is a powerhouse designed for multimedia professionals, offering a blend of versatility, superior image quality, and advanced technology. With the ability to shoot at a rapid 30 frames-per-second and capture 8K60p RAW video, it excels in both photography and video production.

The camera features a newly developed 45MP sensor, which incorporates a stacked, back-illuminated design alongside Canon’s latest processor, the Digic Accelerator. These components work together to enhance performance across the board, making the R5 Mark II an all-in-one solution for professional creators.

One of the camera's most significant advancements is its improved image processing capabilities. The new sensor preserves the high resolution of the previous model while integrating the back-illuminated design for better light handling.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Combining the Digic Accelerator with the robust Digic X, the camera's dual-processor setup enables faster subject tracking, pre-continuous capture, blackout-free shooting, and increased video resolution. The R5 Mark II utilizes deep-learning datasets to enhance its tracking and recognition algorithms, further improving its ability to precisely capture fast-moving subjects.

Additionally, the R5 Mark II introduces an upgraded Eye Control AF system, initially seen in the Canon EOS R3. This feature allows photographers to control focus simply by looking through the viewfinder at their desired subject. Paired with advanced subject recognition algorithms, the camera can track and maintain a sharp focus on subjects more efficiently.

The detection frame rate has nearly doubled, making the camera exceptionally responsive, and reinforcing its place as a versatile and intelligent tool for professional content creators.