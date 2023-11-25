Canon PowerShot Zoom monocular now just $99 - that's a saving of nearly $171

The Black Friday camera deals keep on coming and this is one of the most impressive savings we've seen so far with a whopping 62% off a refurbished Canon Powershot zoom monocular, direct from Canon.

Canon PowerShot zoom monocular| was $269.99 | now $99.99

Save $170.99 at Canon if you purchase this refurbished pocket-sized alternative to binoculars this Black Friday weekend. It has a 12MP sensor, can record MP4 files and take 4.6 megabyte photos. You don't very often see savings with a whopping 62% off so grab it while you can!

It has a 3-way one-touch switchable button, effortlessly transition from 100mm to 400mm optical zoom, and extends up to 800mm digital zoom for distant subjects. The autofocus with face tracking keeps your focus sharp, while image stabilization ensures a steady view.

Designed to fit in your pocket, this monocular is perfect for sporting events, hikes, or a day at the zoo. Equipped with a 12-megapixel CMOS sensor, it captures both Full HD 30p video and still images. Connect seamlessly to your smartphone via built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for Remote LiveView or easy image and video transfer.

While traditional binoculars are great for watching things as they happen, the PowerShot Zoom allows you to record all the action to watch back later. Images do have a fixed aspect ratio of 4:3 which is the original aspect ratio used for broadcast. You can of course crop photos in the post if you want to get a more standard 6x4 or 5x7 image instead. You can also view what you've shot by looking down the electronic viewfinder.

We've seen some amazing best Canon Black Friday deals this weekend, mostly on full-frame and APS-C mirrorless systems but even with the discounts you'll still have to spend a fair bit. At less than $100 this would make a perfect Christmas gift to someone who loves the outdoors or even a treat for yourself.