Canon just scooped a bunch of prestigious design awards for the 29th straight year

For the 29th consecutive year, Canon has won a slew of IF Design Awards – one of the world's most prestigious awards within the field of design.

The world's biggest camera manufacturer picked up eight awards in total, six of them for imaging products including the Canon EOS R7 and Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM Macro lens.

However, Fujifilm managed to rack up a couple more. Like Canon it took home more awards in other areas of industry (24 in total), but scooped up 9 for its camera equipment including the Fujifilm X-T5 and Fujifilm X-H2S.

The IF Design Awards was established in 1953 to bring international recognition to the best in industrial design, covering everything from AR glasses to air conditioners, typefaces to tea leaves, and washing machines to wristwatches.

Other manufacturers picked up awards for camera kit, too. Nikon snagged four, including one for the Nikon Z30, while Sony and Panasonic picked up one apiece for the Sony FR7 and Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX.

Given the stiff competition among imaging specialists alone, let alone the whole world of industrial design, it's amazing that Canon and Fujifilm did so well. But for Canon to take home awards for almost three decades in a row is simply remarkable.

Here are the imaging-related awards in full:

Canon EOS R7

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM Macro

Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye

Canon XF605

Canon ImageProGraf TC-20

Canon ImageProGraf TC-20M

Fujifilm X-T5

Fujifilm X-H2

Fujifilm X-H2S

Fujifilm XF 30mm f/2.8 R LM WR Macro

Fujifilm GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR

Fujifilm XF 18-120mm f/4 LM PZ WR

Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR

Fujifilm VG-XH Vertical Grip

Fujifilm FT-XH Vertical Grip

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX

Sony FR7

