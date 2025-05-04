Canon is known around the world for its industry-leading cameras, lenses and printers, but behind the scenes, the company is quietly doing some remarkable work that deserves more attention.

Did you know that Canon is ranked among the top 1% of global companies for sustainability?

The company recently announced that it has received the prestigious Platinum rating by EcoVadis, officially recognized it for "outstanding performance across environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement."

EcoVadis is one of the most respected global organizations for sustainability ratings, helping businesses assess their performance in environmental and social impact, governance, and more.

The organization's mission is to "provide reliable, globally recognized sustainability ratings and insights, enabling companies to reduce risk, drive improvement, and accelerate positive impact on the planet and society."

While Canon continues to innovate with some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, there’s a lot of meaningful work happening beyond the products – efforts that the brand rarely shouts about, but are well worth acknowledging.

From global youth education programs to CO₂ reduction initiatives and even sponsoring coral spawning labs, Canon’s impact reaches far beyond photography.

Did you know, for example, that Canon helped restore flood-damaged family photos after Belgium experienced one of the most devastating floods in its history?

This Canon project helped flood victims in Belgium by repairing their water-damaged family photographs (Image credit: Canon)

This Platinum rating marks the first time that Canon has reached this level of recognition, with its global assessment score now at 85% – a leap from its previous score of 81%.

Canon performed strongly across all four key EcoVadis categories, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and its leadership within the imaging industry. According to the report:

Environment: Canon received a score of 90/100 for its environmental policy and performance, reflecting its commitment to sustainable product design, energy efficiency and the circular economy.

Labor & Human Rights: Canon received a score of 82/100, showing dedication to fair labor practices and diversity and inclusion.

Ethics: Canon scored 84/100, highlighting its focus on ethical conduct, transparency and anti-corruption.

Sustainable Procurement: With a score of 82/100, Canon was recognized for its responsible sourcing, supplier engagement and due diligence in conflict minerals.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the EcoVadis Platinum rating," said Peter Bragg, EMEA sustainability and government affairs director at Canon EMEA.

"This recognition validates our long-term commitment to sustainable business practices and our continuous efforts to improve our environmental and social impact. Achieving Platinum status and joining the top 1% of rated organizations will continue to drive our future focus on sustainability."

I highly recommend checking out Canon’s sustainability page. It’s a glimpse into the meaningful work that often goes unnoticed but makes a genuine difference.

