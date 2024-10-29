Canon EOS RP full-frame camera kit drops to its lowest-ever price!

The Canon EOS RP is at its lowest ever price of just £905 with standard zoom – an absolute bargain!

I've always had a soft spot for the brilliant Canon EOS RP – and now it's even softer, as this fantastic full-frame camera is now its lowest ever price: just £905 with RF 24-105mm zoom... this is one of the best early Black Friday Canon deals I have seen this far this year (if not ever).

If you're looking to go full frame or thinking about upgrading to mirrorless – or maybe both – this is a steal of a deal on a camera kit that cost £1,999 when it launched in 2019! 

Canon EOS RP + RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1was £1,329now £905Save £424 at Amazon

