Canon EOS R100 specs leak: Canon's killer content creation camera

Specifications for the Canon EOS R100 – said to be the much-rumored vlogging camera that Canon has been working on – have appeared online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the entry level APS-C camera.

If accurate, and if the nomenclature is accurate, the Canon EOS R100 would be the manufacturer's first triple-digit camera in the R system range – following the naming convention of cameras like the Canon EOS 200D (opens in new tab), where the additional digit indicates its entry position in the product line.

However, while the 200D is very much a basic DSLR aimed at beginners, the Canon EOS R100 instead proposes a more advanced package that aims squarely at content creators – and, as such, throws down the gauntlet to APS-C vlogging cameras like the recent Nikon Z30 (opens in new tab) and Sony's A6000 lineup (opens in new tab).

Canon EOS R100 specs

It has long been suggested that the Canon EOS R100 will take a form factor similar to the Canon EOS M6 Mark II (opens in new tab) – effectively replacing that camera, which was part of the sister EOS M series of APS-C bodies before it was discontinued.

However, the 32.5MP sensor from that camera won't carry over to the R100. The M6 Mark II was effectively the flagship of the EOS M line, and that sensor now finds itself being used in the new Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab).

According to a report (opens in new tab) by ever-reliable Canon Rumors, this is what the specs look like for the R100:

• 24.2MP APS-C sensor

• Digic X processor

• 12fps (mechanical)

• 4K 30p

• Dual Pixel AF II

• 1.04 million-dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen

• No EVF

What we can expect, then, is the first EOS R camera designed with an ultra-compact form factor, omitting the electronic viewfinder to keep the silhouette as small as possible. This would fit the vlogging profile, as this category of user primarily shoots on the rear screen – which in this case fully articulates, for self-shooting.

However, Canon Rumors notes that, "new accessories will launch with the camera, what they are is unknown at this time," which means that we may see something like the Canon EVF-DC2 (a compact EVF that connects via the hot shoe).

Obviously we'd also like to see more RF-S lenses, and it would make sense for a compact camera like to be accompanied by a pancake lens (opens in new tab) or two – though nothing has yet been rumored in this direction.

Whether or not these specs are accurate, fingers crossed that more RF-S lenses are on the horizon soon!

Read more:

Best Canon cameras

(opens in new tab)Best Canon RF lenses

(opens in new tab)Best Canon EF-M lenses

(opens in new tab)Best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab)