Can you get a DJI drone that isn't made in China? Meet the Aznu Robotics Raptor...

By Adam Juniper
published

OK, it's not called 'Mavic 3' – and it's green (sort of), but otherwise it looks very similar, and for good reason...

Aznu Raptor
(Image credit: Aznu)

Texas-based Anzu Robotics has announced its entrance into the US drone market with a very familiar-looking drone – albeit with a new name – the Raptor and Raptor T.

For many potential customers, DJI drones have represented the best option, technically at least, but for political reasons, many companies – and especially governmental organisations like police and firefighters needing search and rescue tools – have been forced elsewhere.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles