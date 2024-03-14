Britain's stunning wildlife put on show as the British Wildlife Photography Awards announce winners

By Kalum Carter
published

Birds in flight, crafty foxes, and tiny unseen worlds all feature in the British Wildlife Photography Awards list of winning images

Ocean Drifter taken with Sony A7R IV with Sony 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens and Nauticam housing. (Settings: 29mm; 1/200th second; f/7.1; ISO 80). (Image credit: © Ryan Stalker / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced and feature some of Britain's most incredible creatures, with a stunning photograph of a barnacle-covered football taking the top spot. 

The winning shot and the title of British Wildlife Photographer of the Year belong to Ryan Stalker, who takes home the grand prize of £5,000. The winning image titled Ocean Drifter, depicts a football floating in the sea covered in invasive goose barnacles, that has made a journey over thousands of miles to reach UK shores. 

Speaking on the image Stalker says, "Above the water is just a football. But below the waterline is a colony of creatures. The football was washed up in Dorset after making a huge ocean journey across the Atlantic. More rubbish in the sea could increase the risk of more creatures making it to our shores and becoming invasive species.”

Stalker's winning image was entered into the grand prize due to winning the category Coast & Marine, one of 10 categories to produce outstanding winning images. The BWPA has included the equipment and the settings used to take these amazing shots, which gives an idea of where to start if you fancy shooting a similar subject. One thing that a lot of the winning images have in common is that the majority were taken with a Canon camera, and not just the best Canon cameras, a mixture of mirrorless and DSLR, showing older gear doesn't mean worse gear. 

The other categories along with the winning photographers can be seen below:

Animal Behaviour: Ian Mason 

Three Frogs in Amplexus. Taken with Canon EOS 1D X with Canon 300mm f/4 lens and 1.4x teleconverter (Settings: 420mm; 1/160th second; f/10; ISO 800). (Image credit: © Ian Mason / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Animal portraits: Mark Williams 

Starling at Night. Taken with Canon 5D III with Canon 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 lens. (Settings: 200mm; 1/15th second; f/16; ISO 200). (Image credit: © Mark Williams / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Botanical Britain: Jason McCombe

Tiny Forest Balloons. Taken with Canon EOS R7 with Canon 100mm f/2.8 lens & Kenko extension tubes. (Image credit: © Jason McCombe/ British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Black & White: Robin Dodd

Raven Above Arran. Taken with Canon EOS R with Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 lens. (Settings: 105mm; 1/320th second; f/14; ISO 400). (Image credit: © Robin Dodd / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Coast & Marine: Ryan Stalker 

Ocean Drifter. Taken with Sony A7R IV with Sony 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens and Nauticam underwater housing. (Settings: 29mm; 1/200th second; f/7.1; ISO 80). (Image credit: © Ryan Stalker / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Habitat: Daniel Valverde Fernandez 

The Tightrope Walker. Taken with Canon EOS R3 with Canon 300mm f/2.8 II lens. (Settings: 300mm; 1/5,000th second; f/2.8; ISO 3,200). (Image credit: © Daniel Valverde Fernandez / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Hidden Britain: Ross Hoddinott

Three’s a Crowd. Taken with Nikon D850 and Nikon 200mm f/4 Micro lens. (Settings: 200mm; 1/100th second; f/16; ISO 640). (Image credit: © Ross Hoddinott / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Urban Wildlife: Simon Withyman 

Day Walker. Taken with Canon EOS R5 with Canon 24-80mm f/2.8 II lens. (Settings: 41mm; 1/1,000th second; f/2.8; ISO 100). (Image credit: © Simon Withyman / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Wild Woods: Graham Niven 

 Beech for the Sky. Taken with Nikon D850 with Nikon 16-35mm f/4 lens. (Settings: 16mm; 1/50th second; f/9; ISO 100). (Image credit: © Graham Niven / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Max Wood

Running on Water. Taken with Canon EOS 6D with Canon 70-200mm f/2.8 II lens & 2x teleconverter. (Settings: 400mm; 1/1,250th second; f/5.6; ISO 400). (Image credit: © Max Wood / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year was awarded to Max Wood for his image titled Running on Water, which depicts a beautifully backlit Coot fleeing a fight, running across the water to take flight and flee. Wood was selected after winning the 15-17 years group and faced competition from 12-14 years group winner Felix Walker-Nix and under 11 group winner Jamie Smart. 

The British Wildlife Photography Awards is a prestigious showcase of nature in Britain but also acts as a reminder of what value our woodlands, wetlands, and other ecosystems still hold. 

Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA says, "The British Wildlife Photography Awards brings to light the spectacular tapestry of Britain’s natural heritage. This collection is more than just a gallery of images; it is a celebration, a reminder of the enduring beauty of British wildlife, and a call to preserve the natural spaces that we are so fortunate to have in Britain.”

All awarded images will be published in a hardback coffee table book published by Bird Eye Books, with a foreword from Steve Backshall. Entries for the BWPA 2025 are now open and more information can be found on the official website

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

