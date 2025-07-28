Win fabulous Canon prizes in the Scavenger Hunt Challenge photo contest!

The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine is challenging its readers to track down 10 hidden treasures of nature, for its annual Scavenger Hunt Challenge photo contest.

Themed 'Focus on Nature', children are being encouraged to ditch their devices, explore wild spaces and focus on the natural world instead.

So get creative with your camera and upload your pictures to the contest portal before 25 August 2025 to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic Canon camera gear.

The photographs must show natural beauty – the organisers have put together a handy checklist of suggested subjects including wildflowers, clouds, rocks and pebbles, tree trunks and edible plants or fruit.

Animals feature, too, whether they live in water or fly, or live in a hole. Start searching and start clicking!

The Scavenger Hunt Challenge 2025 prizes

The Scavenger Hunt Challenge winner will bag a Canon EOS R50 Camera Creator Kit and Canon SELPHY CP1500 printer – worth £1,034 – plus a backpack kit.

The contest’s winning photo will also feature on the front cover of The Week Junior Science+Nature, a magazine produced by Future plc, which publishes Digital Camera World.

And the runner-up will receive a Canon EOS R100 camera and lens, and a Canon Zoemini 2 printer – with a combined value of £759 – and a Nature Nurture Kids mini-kit worth £20.

Ten winning photos will be exhibited at The Photography & Video Show, which takes place March 14-17 2026 at the NEC Birmingham.

All Scavenger Hunt Challenge winners will receive complimentary tickets for the show, worth £48, plus a nature book bundle and a Nature Nurture Kids mini-kit.

How to enter the Scavenger Hunt Challenge

Whether you’re at the seaside or in the woods, travelling abroad or in your local park, anyone can take part in the Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest.

1: Grab the Scavenger Hunt Checklist from page 12 of The Week Junior Science+Nature August 2025 (issue 90), or download it from here.

2: Search out 10 natural treasures and tick them off the list.

3: Take as many photos as you like. Then ask an adult to upload the best one to the contest portal. Good luck!

What makes a great nature photo?

(Image credit: Future)

As the winning photo will go on the front cover of The Week Junior Science+Nature, the judges want well-composed, colourful and creative images.

The magazine has put together a handy guide which is full of top tips for taking great nature photographs (pictured, above). Download it from the Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest portal.

Professional wildlife photographer and judge Ellie Rothnie has shared her top tips on taking great nature photos.

"If you have passion and enthusiasm, then it will show through in your work and reflect on others around you," she says.

Terms and conditions

(Image credit: Future)

The competition is open until 23:59 25 August 2025. Photos should be uploaded to the contest portal, at tinyurl.com/SN-SH25 .

You are allowed one image per entry, but there is no limit on how many times you can enter.

Winners will be announced in issue 92, published on 12 Sept 2025. By taking part, you agree to be bound by the competition rules and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy.