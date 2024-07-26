Brand new firmware for an 8-year-old DSLR? This is Pentax after all

Ricoh issues new firmware for two of its DSLR cameras – the Pentax K-1 and K-1 II

Pentax K-1 Mark II
Pentax K-1 Mark II (Image credit: Pentax)

Pentax does things a little differently. In a world where camera manufacturers are discontinuing their DSLR cameras and lenses to focus solely on modern mirrorless options, Pentax is still proudly producing DSLRs, and as of earlier this year, a new film camera.

It's not just the most recent DSLR cameras that are getting attention from the brand either as both the Pentax K-1 and Pentax K-1 II, 6-year-old and 8-year-old cameras respectively, receive new firmware updates.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

