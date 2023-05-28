Bizarre lens alert: the macro probe lens club might be about to get a new member

We were blown away in 2018 when Laowa launched its 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe lens - a macro lens like no other. Then in 2022 AstrHori gave us its 28mm f/13 macro probe lens, offering similar specs to the Laowa lens, but costing around half the price. And just when you thought there were enough probe lenses in the world, rumors suggest AstrHori has another offering waiting in the wings - this time a dedicated APS-C probe lens.

(Image credit: photorumors.com)

Very little has surfaced in the way of potential specifications, other than it'll have an 18mm focal length and an f/8 max aperture. The lens will allegedly be available in Sony E, Fuji X, Canon RF and EF, Nikon Z, L-mount and Micro Four Thirds mounts. With such a range of mount options, this means it'll almost certainly be a manual focus optic, likely lacking any electrical contacts to communicate with the host camera. A working distance of 5cm has also been speculated, which would allow you to get super-close to a subject, which of course is the main benefit of the probe lens design.

(Image credit: photorumors.com)

That’s because the beauty of a probe lens is that you can stick its snout right into the action to capture a bug-eye perspective in the depths of the undergrowth, while also maintaining a greater depth of field to record more background context. The lens's unusually narrow barrel keeps it (and you), fairly inconspicuous to your subject, and judging by the leaked lens images, the AstrHori 18mm probe lens features a tiny LED ring light around the front lens element to illuminate close-up subjects – a feature shared with the 28mm version.

(Image credit: photorumors.com)

The AstrHori 18mm f/8 APS-C periscope probe macro lens is expected to launch on May 29th.

