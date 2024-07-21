Automatic sensor cleaning isn't essential? My experience would beg to differ

I’d have thought that by now, every digital camera would have an automatic image sensor cleaning option. The Nikon Z30, Z50 and Z fc have made me think again.

Dust is the plague of digital photography. Every time you zoom in and out with a physically extending lens and more especially when you change lenses on your camera body, you risk dust and other airborne debris getting where it shouldn’t. With a sense of almost absolute inevitability, that dust will end up on your image sensor. And unlike with analog photography, where it’s carried away every time you take a shot and advance the film, it stays put on your sensor, translating into dark spots in the same places on every successive picture.

Naturally, you can invest in one of the best image sensor cleaning kits on the market and manually clean the sensor, but should you need to? On a spending spree a couple of years ago, I bought a Nikon Z6 II and a Nikon fc at the same time. Like with my previous cameras, I’d assumed they’d both feature an automatic image sensor cleaning routine, that I could select via the menu system and run either at startup or shutdown of the camera, or any other time I felt the need. I soon found out that while the option is present and correct on the Z6 II, it’s sadly lacking on the Z fc. In fact, automatic sensor cleaning isn’t featured on any of Nikon’s DX format Z-system cameras, including the Z30, Z50 and Z fc. What I’d like to know is, why not?

Matthew Richards
Matthew Richards

Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners! 

His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia  when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related. 

In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.

