aTLi Eon camera brings timelapse photography to the masses

Whilst most cameras and smartphones can capture timelapse sequences, there is a growing market for bespoke timelapse cameras that can be left in a location to cover, say a building being built, or a flower bud bursting into bloom. The new aTLi Eon aims to give influencers and content creators and simple-to-use and affordable solution for timelapse shooting.

On show at The Photography Show, the camera weighs just 140g, snuggles into the palm of your hand – measuring 72 x 91 x 44mm. Powered by four standard AA batteries it can keep shooting for 60 days is set up to shoot a single frame every 10 minutes.

There is no screen - but you can see what you are shooting using its built-in WiFi and the downloadable app. Footage can be recorded locally using a supplied micro SD card.

(Image credit: Future)

You focus the lens manually - but that is a huge advantage for long-term timelapse shooting, as you can ensure that the image remains sharp and fixed through the sequence. The minimum focus distance is an impressive 70mm.

A neat party trick of this camera is the Timeslice feature that processes a timelapse sequence into a single stills image – which is particularly impressive, when showing a scene, say, changing from night to day.

(Image credit: Future)

The aTLi Eon is sold as a kit which includes a weatherproof silicon casing, which offers IP65 level water protection. Other accessories in the kit include a mini tripod, UV filter, memory card, battery and cables.

It does not just do timelapse - it can also shoot 1080P video too. Furthermore, it can be set up as a webcam, and even used for live streaming over wifi.

The aTLi Eon retails for $199 / £186. A 4K version of the aTLi is expected to be formally announced later this year.

