Brinno has announced a 4K timelapse camera designed to last for weeks and months on locations like building sites with little to no attention, offering a massive quality boost to a space which has long been dominated by old-school 1080P devices.

This kind of timelapse camera is designed to be left for extended periods – far longer than a GoPro (or, better still, one of the best GoPro alternatives) could manage. Sometimes, however, the cameras don't quite live up to the expectations of filmmakers or content creators. (Even a good PowerPoint presentation these days should be in 4K – 1080P TVs were the established standard as far back as 2012, and 4K was already typical in 2015.)

(Image credit: Brinno / TransContinenta)

Step forth the new TLC5000 camera. It boasts a large 1/1.8-inch image sensor – which means 2.0 nanometer pixels – capable of true 4K resolution. Many other equivalent devices (including those from Brinno) simily upscale lower resolution, while professionals needing 4K have previously needed to build complicated setups with camera bodies (and perhaps the bset interval timers).

The camera is designed to be easy to use for construction professionals, with features like HDR to optimize backlit scenes and the option of remote digital pan, tilt, and zoom via the app. Brinno’s proprietary ASIC AN70 processor will, Brinno say, ensure extended recording thanks to its efficiency, while the option of a rechargeable battery pack will give environmentalists the option to move away from disposable AAs.

The camera has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with both a dedicated Brinno app and the option of cloud access (for Google Chrome users, anyway).

(Image credit: Brinno / TransContinenta)

The camera itself needs to be installed in a housing with a battery, so unless you already have one, it's best bought in the BCC5000. The bundle is more expensive than some previous offerings, though, coming in at £1899 (which would be around $2550 in the USA, though we're not sure how the new tariffs affect that yet).

It will begin shipping in the UK and Europe in early May.

