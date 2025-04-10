Atomos introduces A-Eye A.I. camera (you read that right) – but what is it?

Amongst the goodies seen for the first time at NAB in Vegas, the new Atomos A-Eye isn't just a new range of PTZ cameras but, seemingly, a pun on its core technology (yes, you've guessed it, AI).

The three new Atomos cameras and dedicated remote control hub all feature AI tracking to intelligently track subjects for a cinematic feel which, Atomos promise, will appeal to educators, content creators, businesses, houses of worship, and live events teams. The usual crowd for PTZ devices then, but anything that looks more cinematic when it is hunting is welcome.

In terms of optics, there are three choices, names for their resolution and telephoto range. The most powerful is the A-Eye 4K-20X flagship, with 1/1.8-inch UHD CMOS, which Atomos suggest will be best suited to larger venues like stage productions and pro multi-cam events. This will set you back $2,299.

(Image credit: Atomos)

The next option down is the 4K-12X which has a 1/2.5-inch sensor, and Atomos see as reaching more commercial clients. This device is $1,899.

For those not needing 4K, the HD-20X is priced at $1,399

All A-Eye models include NDI|HX3 and support H.265 and have the full assortment of outputs you'd expect.

Atomos A-Eye Contro (Image credit: Atomos)

"A-Eye is more than just a PTZ camera–it’s your virtual camera operator," said Peter Barber, COO at Atomos. It seems the company has plans to replace camera operators, since he added "Whether you’re teaching in a classroom, presenting at a town hall, or streaming a live multi-camera concert, A-Eye tracks the action automatically, giving your audience a polished, professional experience every time."

This almost makes you wonder why there is a co-branded A-Eye Control, but the dedicated control hub allows for multi-cam operation over IP. It'll come in at $999 and will also ship in June, though, like the cameras, it is available for pre-order from B&H.

Australia-based Atomos has up to know been best known for its on-camera monitors and video recorders, but has used NAB to branch out its range of products. In addition to these new PTZ cameras, it has also introduced its own headphones designed for video editors.

We won't know whether these devices will make it our best PTZ cameras list until they ship in June.