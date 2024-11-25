Are you nuts for Peanuts? Now you can get Snoopy-branded cameras, camera bags and even 35mm film

The Peanuts cartoon strip's beloved beagle Snoopy lends his name to a range of photo gear that's sure to be a hit with fans, old and young alike
Retrospekt, a company the specializes in retro-inspired products, has released the Snoopy collection, which features range of cameras and accessories that capture the timeless appeal of Charles M. Schulz’s beloved-by-generations character, including a Polaroid instant camera, a 35mm film camera, 35mm film and two different camera bags. All the products are available direct from the Retrospekt online store.
While the camera bags have been developed to complement the cameras in the collection, featuring embroidery of Snoopy and sidekick Woodstock resting atop his doghouse, they can equally be used as protection for a variety of other cameras and electronic goodies.
The Polaroid 600 Snoopy Instant Film Camera has been built from original refurbished internal components from the ’80s and ’90s, rehoused in new exteriors molded in white and black, and costs $179/£145. The matching camera bag costs $35/£29.
The Retrospekt FC-11 Snoopy 35mm Film Camera is modeled on a classic point-and-shoot camera, with a fixed focus and built-in flash. It retails for $59/£48, while its custom-fit bag costs $25/£24. Of course, you'll need some film to go in it, and the Retropsekt Snoopy 35mm film is a 24-exposure roll of 400 ISO, color (C-41) 35mm film. It costs $17/£14.
If you want to go the whole hog – or whole dog – and complete the collection, there's also: the Retrospekt Snoopy Flip Clock ($59/£48), which features an analog display that cycles through physical number cards displaying the hour and minute with a satisfying clack, while each hour of the day displays a different Snoopy graphic; the Retrospekt BX-85 Snoopy Boombox ($99/£80) with a cassette player and radio, plus Bluetooth connectivity for other devices; and a Snoopy double-sided turntable slip mat ($19/£16).
“Peanuts has been culturally relevant for so long that it’s not just the comic strip that lives in people’s minds,” says Retrospekt Creative Director Michael Kempen. “The aesthetic direction of this collection pays as much homage to the classic Peanuts comics as it does to classic Peanuts products.”
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.