Are you nuts for Peanuts? Now you can get Snoopy-branded cameras, camera bags and even 35mm film

The Peanuts cartoon strip's beloved beagle Snoopy lends his name to a range of photo gear that's sure to be a hit with fans, old and young alike

Retrospekt, a company the specializes in retro-inspired products, has released the Snoopy collection, which features range of cameras and accessories that capture the timeless appeal of Charles M. Schulz’s beloved-by-generations character, including a Polaroid instant camera, a 35mm film camera, 35mm film and two different camera bags. All the products are available direct from the Retrospekt online store.

While the camera bags have been developed to complement the cameras in the collection, featuring embroidery of Snoopy and sidekick Woodstock resting atop his doghouse, they can equally be used as protection for a variety of other cameras and electronic goodies.

