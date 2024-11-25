Are you nuts for Peanuts? Now you can get Snoopy-branded cameras, camera bags and even 35mm film

Retrospekt, a company the specializes in retro-inspired products, has released the Snoopy collection, which features range of cameras and accessories that capture the timeless appeal of Charles M. Schulz’s beloved-by-generations character, including a Polaroid instant camera, a 35mm film camera, 35mm film and two different camera bags. All the products are available direct from the Retrospekt online store.

While the camera bags have been developed to complement the cameras in the collection, featuring embroidery of Snoopy and sidekick Woodstock resting atop his doghouse, they can equally be used as protection for a variety of other cameras and electronic goodies.

The Snoopy Polaroid instant camera uses genuine parts from the ’80s and ’90s, housed in a new Snoopy-branded exterior, and there's a smart bag to go with it (Image credit: Retrospekt)

The Polaroid 600 Snoopy Instant Film Camera has been built from original refurbished internal components from the ’80s and ’90s, rehoused in new exteriors molded in white and black, and costs $179/£145. The matching camera bag costs $35/£29.

As well as a Snoopy 35mm film camera, there's a bag to pop it in, and film to pop in it (Image credit: Retrospekt)

The Retrospekt FC-11 Snoopy 35mm Film Camera is modeled on a classic point-and-shoot camera, with a fixed focus and built-in flash. It retails for $59/£48, while its custom-fit bag costs $25/£24. Of course, you'll need some film to go in it, and the Retropsekt Snoopy 35mm film is a 24-exposure roll of 400 ISO, color (C-41) 35mm film. It costs $17/£14.

Why stick to just the photo gear? Complete your Snoopy collection with an analog flip-clock and ghetto blaster (Image credit: Retrospekt)

If you want to go the whole hog – or whole dog – and complete the collection, there's also: the Retrospekt Snoopy Flip Clock ($59/£48), which features an analog display that cycles through physical number cards displaying the hour and minute with a satisfying clack, while each hour of the day displays a different Snoopy graphic; the Retrospekt BX-85 Snoopy Boombox ($99/£80) with a cassette player and radio, plus Bluetooth connectivity for other devices; and a Snoopy double-sided turntable slip mat ($19/£16).

“Peanuts has been culturally relevant for so long that it’s not just the comic strip that lives in people’s minds,” says Retrospekt Creative Director Michael Kempen. “The aesthetic direction of this collection pays as much homage to the classic Peanuts comics as it does to classic Peanuts products.”

The new Snoopy cameras aren't the first branded items from Retrospekt – the company has previously released Peanuts, Barbie and Pepsi-themed photo gear. If you like the sound of these products but Snoopy's not your thing, check out the best instant cameras, best point and shoot cameras, and best 35mm film.