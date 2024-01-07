Are Tamron shooters the most talented? Check out the stunning highlights of the Tamron photo contest

From sweeping Mars-like landscapes to striking cultural portraits and freeze-frame captures of daredevil stunts, the Tamron User Photo / Video Contest is a celebration of the exceptional talents of image makers using Tamron lenses. Open to photographers and videographers / filmmakers in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the competition received an overwhelming response, highlighting the extraordinary creativity of participants.

The contest featured entries in seven distinct categories including Travel / Landscape, Wildlife, Close-up / Fine Art, Portrait, Sports / Action, Photojournalism, and Video. The judging process was carried out by an esteemed panel of Tamron’s Creative Collaborative professional photographers and videographers.

18-300mm, 117.30mm, F6.34, 1/950 sec., ISO 640 John Calvin Santa Fe, NM (Image credit: John Calvin)

John Calvin secured the Grand Prize in the still imagery category, with his captivating black-and-white image (above) taken in the Great Sand Dunes National Park. The image depicts a meandering path of light and shadow through the dunes with distant hikers nearing the summit.

Calvin used the Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD for Fujifilm X-mount to create his winning composition.

In the video category, Chandler Weber claimed the Grand Prize with his dramatic video titled Sound of the Natural State Hype featuring shots of an NCAA Division I Marching Band throughout their season.

Weber employed a combination of Blackmagic and Nikon cameras paired with Tamron glass, using five Tamron lenses to bring his vision to life.

100-400mm, 100mm, F8, 1:30 sec., ISO 100 Category Winner, Landscapes (Image credit: Marcin Zajac)

Other standout winning images include a stunning shot of Monument Valley in Utah taken by Marcin Zajac and a Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD; Ryan Wilkes’ eerie shot of a water snake peaking its head above the surface of a lake in British Colombia, using a Tamron 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD; and Melissa Dion’s candid aerial shot of a couple lying in a river in Quebec, taken on the Tamron SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD.

Stacie Errera, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Tamron Americas, expressed her excitement. “The creativity and skill of our users are incredible, and we are always humbled seeing the world through our users’ lenses.”

28-75mm, 38mm, F2.8, 1:1250 sec., ISO 125 2nd Place (Image credit: Felix G Escobar)

Tamron will reward category winners with Tamron lenses suited to their camera systems in value up to $1499 (approximately £1,187 / AU$2,232) and a $500 (£396 / AU$744) cash prize. Category winners will also receive $1499 worth of Tamron lenses and all of the winners will receive a digital editorial profile and be showcased across Tamron’s social media platforms.

First and second-place winners in each category will receive an exclusive Tamron apparel pack and have their shots shared across social media, while honorable mention winners in each category will receive an exclusive Tamron swag bag.

Tamron’s photo and video contest is a testament to the power of Tamron lenses both in the field of photography and videography. The competition not only showcases the technical prowess of Tamron users but highlights the diverse talent that makes the visual storytelling community so vibrant. Check out all the winners on the Tamron website.

(Image credit: Juan Fernando Capetillo Torres)

35-150mm, 35mm, F5.6, 1:125 sec., ISO 100 Category Winner, Photojournalism (Image credit: Josh Murphy Milan)

70-200mm, 95mm, F3.5, 1/125 sec, ISO 160 2nd Place, Portraits (Image credit: Dylan Dufault)

Get the right glass for your specialist subject! Take a look at the best lenses for landscapes, the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife, the best lenses for portraits, the best lenses for astrophotography, the best macro lenses, the best lenses for sports photography and the best lenses for street photography (phew!).