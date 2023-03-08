Apple just stealth-launched a new iPhone

By Hannah Rooke
published

A mellow yellow new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus has just been launched by Apple, in a gorgeous sunshine hue

iPhone 14 Yellow
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has just released a brand new iPhone… well, sort of. 

It has launched the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab)and iPhone 14 Plus in a happy sunshine yellow – and of all the days to release it, of course, Apple picked a day when it’s winter in the northern hemisphere and actually snowing in the UK.

The iPhone 14 was already one of the best camera phones (opens in new tab) and now it's even better. Yellow is the color of spring, it’s a sign of warmth to come, and without this color yellow, everyone's favorite (or least favorite) car game wouldn’t exist. It’s not unusual for Apple to introduce a brand new color option to an existing lineup, but it's been a while since we've seen a yellow phone. 

• Check out the best iPhone 14 deals (opens in new tab), even if you don't want a banana-colored phone

In March 2022, Apple unveiled a gorgeous forest green color available for the iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) and iPhone 13 Pro (opens in new tab), but we haven’t seen a yellow iPhone since the iPhone 11 was released back in September 2019.

The complete color range of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Apple)

Anyone hoping to pick up this joy-inducing new color in a 14 Pro will be left disappointed, though. Since the vibrant tone doesn’t really match the darker hues of the pro range, it’s only available for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. 

Other than the color, of course, everything else has remained the same. It still has the same 12MP main camera, up to 26 hours video playback, the A15 Bionic chip, tough smartphone glass, water resistance and 5G connectivity. 

If mellow yellow isn't enough to tempt you, in September the iPhone 15 (opens in new tab) will be due – and rumor has it that it will be available in a gorgeous dark red color. Red isn't the most uncommon iPhone color, however, thanks to the ProductRed series that helps to raise money for life-saving HIV treatment and is available for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE (opens in new tab), iPhone 12 and the 8th generation Apple Watch.

Colors already available for the iPhone 14 include midnight, starlight, blue and purple, but yellow is by far the standout in our opinion. 

Check out the best iPhones for photography (opens in new tab) if you want tippy top photos, or the best budget camera phones (opens in new tab) for when you're on a budget, and take a look at the best selfie sticks (opens in new tab) – perfect for taking group photos or self-portraits.

