iPhone 15: Everything we know so far

By Adam Juniper
published

All the rumors, leaks, speculation, and educated guesses about the iPhone 15 in one place

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Render
(Image credit: 4RMD)
Sure as night follows day, the iPhone 15 will follow the iPhone 14. Apple has been treating us to a new model reliably every year and the iconic phone series is the company's biggest profit center, so we're confident this year will be the same.

Apple don't share a lot of information in advance, but as a big company that have an enormous impact 

We're organizing this page into Leaks that have an identifiable source, Rumors which are doing the rounds, and Expectations from those in the know, as well as a list of FAQs.

Leaks about iPhone 15

This section won't have a lot in until fairly late on because Apple keeps a tight ship, but we can expect some revelations now that developers have access to iOS17, and that case designers know the final shape.

iPhone 15 Case Leak: Action button?

The latest leaked video of cases seems to suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will be broadly similar but there is certainly enough room for a USB-C port rather than the traditional Apple Lightning connector and looked at carefully it appears that the button layout is changing too.

The case leaks below (which originated in China, and spread via Weibo, a Chinese social media site) also show a smaller cutout for the mute switch – some think this confirms the idea we're expecting a mute button with the new phone.

Rumors about iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Action Button

A lot of rumor sites have covered the idea of a capacitive 'Action Button' instead of the physical mute slider. This would have the advantage that the button could be re-purposed (hence 'Action button') by the OS, but at the cost of a definite physical switch. It might also be harder to operate with gloves. 

An iPhone 15 will have a 1-inch sensor (sort of)

Tipster Ice Universe claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would have a 1-inch sensor (though we explain why that isn't as big as you think in our news). Others are expecting a pricier iPhone 15 Ultra (a new top tier category like the Watch Ultra) which might make more sense).

iPhone 15 Expectations

Will the iPhone 15 have a USB-C socket?

Yes. Well, we can't be sure about the US version, but it'll be legally required to in the European Union, and since Apple has already switched to USB-C for the iPad, we can't imagine why they wouldn't for every market at once.

MacRumors have shown an image of one that looks pretty convincing.

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C

This image of an iPhone with a USB-C was shown on MacRumors and, they say, later shared on twitter by leaker Unknownz21 @URedditor (Image credit: MacRumors / Unknownz21)

iPhone 15 FAQ

When will the iPhone 15 be announced?

We expect an announcement event in early to mid September 2023. That's because, in recent years, Apple have traditionally held a launch event for iPhone in September.

It was September 7th in 2022, September 14th in 2021, and September 10th in 2019. The exception to the rule is the iPhone 12 wasn't announced until October 13th 2020, though this was during the pandemic and Apple had also had a Watch event on September 15th that year.

When will the iPhone 15 go on sale?

We expect the iPhone 15 to be available for preorder very soon after the presentation, and to be in stores (at least for those that pre-ordered) about a week later. The iPhone 14, for example, was in stores in 30 countries including UK and USA, on the 16th of September – 9 days after the announcement.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

