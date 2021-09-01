The best iPhone SE deals in September 2021

Get all the best deals on the Apple iPhone SE here and now. The 2020 Apple iPhone SE is a pocket-friendly, pocket-sized handset that places the raw power of the iPhone 11 Pro processor in the neat chassis of the iPhone 8. On release a year ago, it came with a very reasonable and attractive $399 / £415 / AU$749 starting price – and a year on, that price has been slashed by a further hundred, so now you can find this Apple smartphone for less. (Just scroll down to see all the latest and best Apple iPhone SE deals.)

The iPhone SE currently features in our guide to the best camera phones (plus it's also one of the best budget camera phones) you can buy, despite it being over a year old now. Being an Apple product, the build and specs are as you'd expect: top class; and while the iPhone SE only has one rear camera, it benefits from Apple's cutting-edge, software-driven imaging technology, which means its one of the best single camera phones ever built.

Apple iPhone SE specs Want to get your hands on one of the best value Apple smartphones ever made? This model's for you... Release date: April 2020 | Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8 | Video recorder: 4K@24/30/60fps | Internal storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Operating system: iOS 14 | Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm | Weight: 148g $399 View at Apple $419.97 View at Walmart $549 View at Verizon Wireless Great 4K video Great images in good light Long battery life No zoom function Single camera (but it is a good one!)

The iPhone SE is a pocket-friendly handset both in terms of size and price, with fusion technology that delivers good-quality photographs and 4K video.

The iPhone SE sports a 4.7-inch 720p screen that isn't as bright and doesn't refresh as fast as the flagship models, but that also means that its battery doesn't get gobbled up as fast either. It has Touch ID rather than the more advanced Face ID (but that's a bonus in this mask-wearing COVID era!) and boasts Qi wireless charging. It's IP67 water and dust resistant, and features image stabilization so that you can capture crisp 4K 60fps video.

Snap up one of these extremely affordable smartphones today from our list of offers below...

