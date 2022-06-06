Live
Apple Event: watch latest iPhone, iPad & Mac features announced live at WWDC
Apple Developer event will reveal all the latest news on Mac, iPhone, iPad software and hardware
Apple's annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers' Conference) will be kicking off today (06 June) at 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (or 1am ACT tomorrow 08 June in Australia). While we're not expecting to see many hardware announcements, it does look like we'll be getting an official look at a wide variety of software updates, including iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, iPadOS 16 and tvOS 16.
Apple has already had one big launch event this year. In March, in just the single press conference the Californian tech giant launched Mac Studio, Studio Display (opens in new tab), the latest iPhone SE, and a new iPad Air.
While we're mostly expecting software announcements today, there's still an outside chance that we'll see some Apple kit. And the news of the new operating systems will undoubtedly give us some heavy hints about the capabilities of the next generation of hardware - such as the forthcoming iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) family.
You will be able to follow along, with the 33rd Apple WWDC event on Apple's website, or using the YouTube link above.
This colorful bingo card, courtesy of Basic Apple Guy (opens in new tab), is a fun way to remind yourselves of some of the rumored announcements for WWDC22 keynote. We'd forgotten that Apple Classical - Apple Music more orchestral brother - is very likely to be one of the new services to be announced later on.
Apple CEO is up and about and already excited about his presentation later... he has just Tweeted this…
Developers assemble! It's going to be a great day! #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/OZvER1gIiNJune 6, 2022
The next iPad operating system is likely to offer changes that will make Apple's iPad function more like a desktop computer - which will help the iPad defend itself better as an alternative to the increasingly popular Windows 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab). As part of its multitasking features, there is a rumor that apps will have resizable windows - just like you have with Mac OS on a MacBook.
Another bit of tech that we know Apple is working on is its own VR headset (opens in new tab). We won't see the Apple iGoggles (or whatever they call them) today. But with virtual reality and the metaverse becoming more of an everyday reality - then developers will be keen to get hold of whatever tools that Apple will make available to them to help make the next generation of VR games and applications. The headset itself is said to scheduled for launch in 2023 - but we love this render dreamt up by visual artist Ian Zelbo (opens in new tab)
If it is hardware you are really interested in seeing, then the hottest tip on the rumor mill is for a new generation of the MacBook Air. The MacBook Air 2022 will build on the M1 MacBook Air that was launched in November 2020 - and will almost certainly use the faster chipsets that Apple is now using in its latest Mac products.
So what are we hoping to see later on at WWDC22? One of the segments of the presentation that we will paying close attention to will be the one on iOS 16 - the next generation of operating software for next iPhone generation (opens in new tab). We suspect that here we will find out how much truth there is in the iPhone 14 rumor that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have an always on LCD display.
We may even get a sneak peak on what this might look like. An always-on display has been a feature on certain Android phones for years - but we suspect Apple will create some neat widgets that remain visible on the lock screen, with a dash of Cupertino customization.
