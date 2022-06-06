Apple Event: watch latest iPhone, iPad & Mac features announced live at WWDC

Apple's annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers' Conference) will be kicking off today (06 June) at 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (or 1am ACT tomorrow 08 June in Australia). While we're not expecting to see many hardware announcements, it does look like we'll be getting an official look at a wide variety of software updates, including iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, iPadOS 16 and tvOS 16.

Apple has already had one big launch event this year. In March, in just the single press conference the Californian tech giant launched Mac Studio, Studio Display (opens in new tab), the latest iPhone SE, and a new iPad Air.

While we're mostly expecting software announcements today, there's still an outside chance that we'll see some Apple kit. And the news of the new operating systems will undoubtedly give us some heavy hints about the capabilities of the next generation of hardware - such as the forthcoming iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) family.

You will be able to follow along, with the 33rd Apple WWDC event on Apple's website, or using the YouTube link above.