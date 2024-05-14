Affordable tilt-shift lenses incoming! Laowa reveals its debut tilt-shift glass

By
published

Laowa shows off two new tilt-shift lenses – the first for the company – a 55mm and 100mm f/2.8

Laowa Tilt Shift lens, being held by a pair of hands against a white background
Laowa FFII T/S 100mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 (Image credit: Venus Optics)

Plenty of manufacturers were showcasing new products at the China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair 2024 (China P&E), and Laowa was key among them showing off two new tilt-shift lenses.

Laowa is a third-party lens manufacturer, making some of the best macro lenses and wide-angle lenses on the market. The recently released Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF is the first ever AF lens developed by the company to celebrate its tenth anniversary. Not wanting to stop there with firsts, these tilt-shift lenses are also a first for the brand. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles