7 Best 4th of July camera and photography deals 2022

If you are looking for some quality 4th of July camera deals, then you have come to the right place. Of course it's hard to cut through the choice when there are so many products and online retailers out there. That's why we've highlighted the best 7 deals that we think are worth picking up this independence day.
As always with this type of deals we have selected a range of stock from your favorite retailers, including B&H (opens in new tab), Adorama (opens in new tab), and Amazon (opens in new tab). However, there might be more deals added so we recommend coming back to this page and checking out the retailers above, as any time you can save money on new camera gear is a good day!
The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals (opens in new tab) are also going live from now until Amazon Prime Day on July 12 - 13, so if you don't manage to pick up any bargains today then check out our Prime Day hub to find the best savings.
Panasonic Lumix GH6 + 12-35mm f/2.8 bundle|
was $2,995|now $2,495 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $500 The latest in Panasonic Micro Four Thirds line-up the GH6 is capable of producing 5.7K video at 60p or 4K at a blistering 120p, and still take 25.2MP stills. This is a camera targeted at multi-media creatives.
US DEAL
Fujifilm GFX 50R + Mirakon 85mm f/1.2|
was $5,148|now $2,849 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $2,299 The Fujifilm GFX 50R (opens in new tab) is a fan favorite on DCW, and teamed with the Mitakon 85mm f/1.2 it makes this a ready to shoot package with a huge saving.
US DEAL
Blink Doorbell + 3 security cameras|
was $279|now $139 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $140 With 50% off select Amazon products now is the time to upgrade your home security. This amazing doorbell and 3 security camera package is a steal of a deal.
US DEAL
Samsung C49RG9 49" curved monitor|
was $1,199|now £899 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $300 Built to give a wide and immersive experience, this 49" monitor is the perfect solution for you creatives spanning over multiple displays. With a native 5K display, 120Hz rate and HDR compatible this is the perfect screen for video editor.
US DEAL
Nikon Z6|
was $1,996|now $1,596 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $400 The Nikon Z6 (opens in new tab) is the perfect all-rounder mirrorless, equipped with a 24.5 full-frame CMOS sensor that's capable of UHD 4K recording at 30p. This is the perfect tool for the inspiring creative.
US DEAL
Amazon erro Pro WI-FI 6E system (3-pack)|
was $699|now $419 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $280 This new Wi-Fi system supports fast speed and direct access to 6GHz band when using Wi-FI 6E devices. Producing up to 2.3Gbps and offering a network coverage across 6,000 sq ft – this is the perfect Wi-Fi solution for any creative.
US DEAL
Fujifilm GFX 50S II + Mirakon 85mm f/1.2|
was $4,648|now $3,499 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $1,149 The GFX 50S II produces an outstanding 50MP medium format image, and teamed with the Mitakon 85mm f/1.2 makes this a ready to shoot package with a massive saving.
US DEAL
