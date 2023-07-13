5 B&H camera deals that make you glad you missed Amazon Prime Day

If you have been hiding under a rock or just had a super busy work schedule, unfortunately, you have missed Amazon's big Prime Day sale and all the discount goodness that comes with being an Amazon Prime member - if you think you are right out of luck, B&H Photo has come to the rescue by having some of the same amazing deals seen on Prime Day, but even these great deals will be gone by July 17 so make sure to put your money where your mouth is to grab these deals before they vanish!

Below are our best top B&H deals:

Sony a6600 (body only| was $1,398 |now $998

SAVE $400 at B&H The Sony a6600 is one of the best crop-sensor hybrid cameras out there, benefitting from the same processor as the Sony A9 II which unleashes excellent high-speed 24MP stills and autofocus performance. The a6600 also offers class-leading battery life and is under $1,000 for the first time!

Kodak Ektar H35| $59.99 |$42.99

SAVE $17 at B&H Grab this awesome half-frame film camera that gets you 72 shots per roll of 35mm film, this retro camera only launched last year so it is great to grab a cheeky discount while you can! There are four colors, but the best price is on this sand-colored version.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro| was $1999 |now $1799

SAVE $200 at B&H on the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This 2023 model comes with the super-fast M2 Pro chip, as well as 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD (1TB and M2 Max versions are also available).

Canon RF 70-200mm F4 L IS USM| $1,799 | $1,499.99

SAVE $300 at B&H on this versatile professional zoom lens, the 70-200mm range is the workhorse of the pro photographer and you can now have the same with a $300 discount

Rokinon XEEN Meister 35mm T1.3 Professional Cinema Lens for PL mount| was $8495 |now $6,495

Save $2,000 at B&H Aimed at professional filmmakers, the Rokinon 35mm T/1.3 is the fastest cine lens to support 8K video. It has excellent low-light performance, a 300° wide focus gear rotation helps with accurate focus pull and a titanium barrel makes it both lightweight and durable

While these are not all the deals from Amazon Prime Day (sorry you missed out) this is still a taste of some sweet deals that were available, and quite frankly are really worth picking up now while you still can!

However, you need to make sure that you buy now as some of these discounts will only run until July 17 - so it's time to part with some of your hard-earned cash, but not all of it thanks to some price-busting deals.