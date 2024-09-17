Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: dates announced and what to expect

By
published

The Prime member-exclusive shopping event offers special deals to members in 19 countries next month

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Amazon is at it again with another exclusive Amazon Prime member sale as we see the Amazon Prime big Deal Days sale return for a second year and will run across October 8-9, 2024, and will take place in the following countries: 

USA, UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial

Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial
An Amazon Prime Student membership is vital if you want to take full advantage of Prime Day – but you also get a 6-month free trial to get around paying any extra fees during this shopping event, and even to the run-up to Black Friday. And if you want to keep your subscription you save 50% on your membership, too!

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles