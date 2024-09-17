Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: dates announced and what to expect

Amazon is at it again with another exclusive Amazon Prime member sale as we see the Amazon Prime big Deal Days sale return for a second year and will run across October 8-9, 2024, and will take place in the following countries:

USA, UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

I saw some great discounts across a range of photographic equipment such as the best mirrorless cameras, best drones, phones, lenses, computers, and more. So whether you want to upgrade your cameras, invest in a brand new camera phone or you're looking for a shiny new telephoto lens, I'll soon be rounding up the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Day camera deals across the internet!

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days take place over two days, running across October 8-10 2024, and will start at on the 8th at 12:01 am PDT in the US, and from 12:01 am BST in the UK.

How do I access the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale?

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which usually has a few deals available for non-members to shop, Big Deal Days will be solely a Prime-member exclusive sale. So if you want to take advantage of these pre-Black Friday deals you must be logged into or set up an Amazon Prime account to see and shop all the very deals.

Thankfully Amazon are offering a FREE 30-Day trial to keep you covered across the event if you are yet to become a Prime member.

Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial

An Amazon Prime Student membership is vital if you want to take full advantage of Prime Day – but you also get a 6-month free trial to get around paying any extra fees during this shopping event, and even to the run-up to Black Friday. And if you want to keep your subscription you save 50% on your membership, too!

7 reasons to signup to Amazon Prime

1. Free next day delivery

One of the main benefits of Amazon Prime is its free next-day delivery on thousands of items, from filters to photography props. For those last-minute shoot needs, it’s the fastest option available.

Amazon Prime's premium delivery has been a lifesaver for me on numerous occasions, and I appreciate the option to filter for Prime-eligible items.

Depending on your location and how early you order, you might even enjoy same-day delivery on some products, making Prime incredibly valuable

2. Discounts on Prime Day

You read that right, if you're an Amazon Prime member you can get great discounts on a whole range of Amazon products during the two-day sale, but you will only be able to see and take advantage of get these deals if you have signed up to Prime.



That's why we recommend taking out an Amazon Prime 30-day trial for free. This means that you won't be charged (make sure you cancel before 30 days!) but can take full advantage of the massive savings to be had this Prime day.

Better yet, if you're a student you can get a massive 6-months of free Amazon Prime and then get 50% off if you keep it! So, you can get all the best deals for Amazon Prime Day and even on Black Friday!

3. Amazon Photos

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime members receive unlimited photo storage and up to 5GB of video storage with Amazon Photos. I only recently discovered this feature and am surprised Amazon doesn’t promote it more.

Unlike Google Drive’s 15GB limit, Amazon Photos allows you to upload all your treasured memories without worrying about running out of space. It’s an ideal solution for photographers looking to back up their work in the cloud without extra costs for services like Dropbox or other top photo storage options.

4. Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon)

As well as free next-day delivery, being an Amazon Prime member also gives you access to Prime Video – which includes hundreds of films, series, and Amazon Originals to keep you entertained.

Considering that Netflix starts at $9.99 / £6.99 / AU$6.99 a month for the most basic plan, where you can only watch things in 480p, Prime Video is pretty good value for the money.

There are some huge titles available to watch for free, such as Lady Gaga's House of Gucci, the critically acclaimed Bong-Joon Ho film Parasite, and the photography documentary Finding Vivian Maier among many more.

Amazon Prime Video can be a brilliant place to find inspiration for shoots and, if you're a videographer, ideas on color grading styles, camera shots, and film angles.

5. Prime Music

If you’re looking to cut costs on multiple services like Spotify and Netflix, an Amazon Prime membership includes music streaming with Prime Music. While it offers a smaller selection of 2 million songs compared to Amazon Music’s 90 million and doesn’t provide full albums, it’s still a solid option if those limitations aren’t an issue for you.

For access to the full Amazon Music library, Prime members can sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited at a discounted rate compared to non-members.

For professional photographers who often find music inspiring, especially during the editing process, Prime Music can be a great way to discover the perfect playlist to accompany your work.

6. Free Deliveroo Plus for a year (UK Only)

Amazon has teamed up with Deliveroo to give all new Amazon Prime members a free year of Deliveroo Plus, which means that delivery is free when you spend over £25.

You have to sign up for the deal via the Deliveroo website, rather than through Amazon, but it’s well worth doing, considering some restaurants can now charge as much as £4.99 for delivery!

When you need to power through a particularly heavy editing session or find yourself shooting on the road, this could be a great perk to have.

7. Prime Reading

(Image credit: Amazon)

With Prime Reading, you can enjoy a new selection of books each month on your Kindle or smartphone at no extra cost. While it might not replace the feel of a physical book, it’s ideal for travel when you’re limited by baggage weight and can’t bring along extra books.