Pro kit: Landscape photographer, educator and YouTuber Nick Hansen reveals what's in his camera bag

By
published

Professional photographer and educator Nick Hanson shows us his essential kit for landscape shooting

A landscape photo of the Dolomites under cloudy skies
(Image credit: Nick Hanson)

For Nick Hanson, the greatest sense of purpose comes when carrying his camera on a shoot in the wilderness. Based in the UK he’s a regular visitor to Wales, the Peak District and the Isle of Skye, where he runs workshops alongside a team of other professional photographers.

Nick wasn’t always a full-time pro, but a lucky workshop encounter on Skye enabled him to join the fold and become a teacher of sublime and scenic photography. He’s driven by a desire to exceed his expectations, rather than anyone else’s, believing that you can always find your own take on a landscape – even when it’s appeared on social media hundreds of times before.

A headshot of photographer Nick Hanson
Nick Hanson

Nick specializes in workshops, prints and aerial commissions, and is part of the Skye Photo Academy – an experienced team offering guided photo workshops and holidays on the Isle of Skye and in Scotland. He’s also on the team of its parent company, Mc2, established by Marcus McAdam and James McCormick.

Nick has been shortlisted in many prestigious wildlife and landscape photo competitions and was Highly Commended in the Classic View category of Take a View, Landscape Photographer of the Year. He’s also been featured in the UK’s most popular photo publications.

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. As a subscriber, you’ll enjoy big savings on shop prices and the convenience of having every issue delivered hot off the press. Every issue comes with downloadable video tutorials too.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PhotoPlus
PhotoPlus

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world’s only 100% Canon-focused title on the newsstand. Launched in 2007, for 14 years it has delivered news, reviews, buying guides, features, inspirational projects and tutorials on cameras, lenses, tripods, gimbals, filters, lighting and all manner of photography equipment. 

Aimed squarely at enthusiast photographers who use the Canon DSLR or mirrorless camera systems, all content is tailored to Canon users – so everything from techniques to product tests are tailored to those using the EOS camera system.

Editor Peter Travers brings 14 years of experience as both a journalist and professional photographer, with Technique Editor Dan Mold shoring up the magazine with his 6 years of expertise. 

Related articles