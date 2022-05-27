Looking for a 108MP camera phone? Here are your options

Having a 108MP camera phone is probably the next best thing to having a "proper" camera on your person.

Whether you're taking photos for maximum resolution, pixel binning to get the greatest quality, or making use of the sensor for crisp 4K or 8K video, a 108MP camera phone puts unprecedented levels of photographic power in your pocket.

Obviously megapixels alone don't make something the best camera phone (opens in new tab), as there is much more to it than that. However, where they were once quite a rare breed, today there are well over 20 options to choose from.

Some of the best Samsung phones (opens in new tab), best Xiaomi phones (opens in new tab) and best Motorola phones (opens in new tab) all crack the century when it comes to resolution, making it quite a minefield to know which one to go for.

Here's a look at some of what's out there right now:

Samsung 108MP camera phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (opens in new tab)

Motorola 108MP camera phones

Motorola Edge 2021

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Moto G60

Xiaomi 108MP camera phones

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (opens in new tab)

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G (opens in new tab)

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro (opens in new tab)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Honor 108MP camera phones

Honor 50 SE

Honor 60

Honor 60 Pro

Vivo 108MP camera phones

Vivo S10 Pro

Vivo S12

Vivo S12 Pro

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Realme 108MP camera phones

Realme 8 Pro (opens in new tab)

Blu 108MP camera phones

Blu G91 Max

Which is the best 108P camera phone?

So, which 108MP camera phone would we choose? That's a tough one – there are so many great options and they're getting better and better each year, with each successive generation.

Right now we'd say it's a toss up between the Xiaomi 11T Pro (opens in new tab) and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab).

"The Xiaomi 11T Pro is one of the best phones you can buy for its price, it’s that simple," we said in our review (opens in new tab), lamenting only the lack of wireless charging. "From an imaging point of view, you’re getting a tried and tested 108MP camera module with OIS that delivers reliable photos time and again. It also captures sharp video that’s held together well, and the phone’s stereo speakers, killer screen, and nippy performance make it great for everything from gaming to movie watching and general day-to-day use."

And the Samsung punches even harder than its predecessor, the S21 Ultra. "Photos from the S22 Ultra are more color-accurate and pack more clarity. While oversharpened, this look will likely appeal to most casual smartphone photography fans, and look glorious on the S22 Ultra display," we noted in our review (opens in new tab).

"The main camera also captures the best video of the bunch, with its night video in particular impressing. It ramps up exposure too much for our taste, but the footage packs lots of detail. While some camera phones like the Xperia 1 III (opens in new tab) might capture a pitch-black scene, the S22 Ultra will shoot usable footage with discernible detail."

Read more:

Best iPhones for photography

(opens in new tab)Best 5G phones

(opens in new tab)Best burner phones

(opens in new tab)Best budget camera phones (opens in new tab)