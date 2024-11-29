I’ve put off buying this camera for almost three years but this Canon R5 Black Friday deal is now just too good to ignore! [clone]

Photographers are a geeky bunch and we love nothing more than to nerd-out over camera specifications. Buying new kit is one of the most exciting things we can do, and it’s something we all look forward to, especially as we head into the season of gifting ourselves as much as our loved ones.

That being said, actually parting with my cash is something I find extremely difficult. Deciding which camera is right for me is difficult enough, but deciding on the right time to take the plunge is an art I’ve never fully mastered. This is made worse by the fact that every time I think I’ve come to a conclusion and picked out a model, the brand releases an update. Dammit!

Canon EOS R5
Canon EOS R5: was $3,399 now $2,799 at BHPhoto

SAVE $600 at B&H with $490+ of FREE accessories The R5 has been a blockbuster seller ever since it launched, thanks to its 45MP sensor, 8K video, 20fps burst shooting, 8 stops of image stabilization, weather sealing, dual memory cards, and 400MP photo mode! Comes with free Canon grip, spare battery and Sandisk CFexpress memory card.

View Deal

