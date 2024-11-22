Capture stunning coastal scenes with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 286, out now!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Shoot the coast

Capture incredible images of coastal landscapes (Image credit: Future)

Coastal landscapes offer a tremendous range of fabulous photo opportunities. These locations feature a unique balance of detail and display a fascinating contrast of hard and soft textures. They are also deceptively challenging to photograph correctly, with huge exposure extremes to navigate. In our cover feature this issue, landscape pro Karolina Konsur guides you through the key techniques you need to know to capture the seaside at its best. Learn to control exposure differences using filters, work with complex compositions, build the perfect kit bag and process your shots to perfection!

Flash masterclass

Use flash inside and out for better exposures and special effects (Image credit: Future)

Next, in our second feature, we explore the world of professional flash photography. Many beginners believe flash creates ugly images, washing out detail, bleaching skin tones and introducing harsh shadows. With care, however, all of these aspects can be avoided, with flash instead becoming an indispensable tool for crafting balanced exposures, bold colours and natural frames. With help from flash exert Vince Preston, we explain how to use flash creatively to take shots in any lighting up a level. If you shoot portraits or events you don’t want to miss this feature!

Create incredible winter landscape photos

Ross Hoddinott goes on location in Iceland to demonstrate how to capture stunning winter sunrise and sunset images (Image credit: Ross Hoddinott)

For our creative professional project this month, Ross Hoddinott headed out in the small hours while on location in Iceland to capture the unique qualities of winter landscapes. Ross explains how to adjust your camera settings for snow-capped terrain while keeping yourself and your kit safe. He then dives into the secrets of his editing process and explains how to balance exposure and colour for maximum drama and detail.

Candid companions - the pet portraits of Elke Vogelsang

Elke Vogelsang is known for her unique pet portraits. In our interview, she spills the beans on her creative inspirations. (Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, in our interview spot, we sat down with creative pet photographer Elke Vogelsang to talk about her distinctive humorous style of imagery, which captures the character of her furry models like no other. Elke recalls her inspirations and how she uses photography to give back to the animals who provide us with love and companionship, supporting special charities while running a successful business. It’s a fascinating and uplifting read.

Master magazine photography - your next career!

Working for magazines can be a lucrative source of extra income so learn how to get started now, with insider tips from our editorial team! (Image credit: Future)

Looking to boost your business or support your passion with some extra pocket money? Working for magazines might be your best solution! In our career feature pages, Digital Photographer’s editor, Peter provides some insider advice on how to get started, what to expect from your first commission and how to ensure a productive and fulfilling long-term relationship with magazine publishers.

Advice from the DP community

Photographer Khandie offers top advice on how to make your work stand out from the crowd (Image credit: Khandie)

We're here to support pro photographers and their businesses while helping aspiring professionals get their foot in the door for their dream careers. Don't miss our career advice pages where we interview a range of pros who answer your questions about the business side of photography. This issue it's all about editing huge batches of images efficiently and how to make extra money without increasing your prices drastically. Check this out on p72.

