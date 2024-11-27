I’m a Nikon fanboy but it's the Canon EOS R100 that's the best budget mirrorless camera for beginners this Black Friday

The Canon EOS R100 is affordable, easy-to-use and takes great photos. What's not to like?

If you're on the hunt for your very first serious camera this Black Friday, no doubt you've been scouring the best Black Friday camera deals. But if budget is a big concern for you, I've decided to recommend what I think is the best camera for beginners. And since I'm a bonafide Nikon fanboy, you might think I'd be plumping for one of the best Nikon Black Friday deals. And yet, my top pick is the Canon EOS R100. Here's why...

Nikon D3500 discontinued

I think the Nikon D3500 was the best entry-level DSLR ever made (Image credit: Future)

When Nikon discontinued (in my mind) the best entry-level camera of all time, the Nikon D3500, I was pretty excited. I was convinced a Nikon Z3000, or some such camera, was just around the corner. After all, Nikon’s D3XXX series is legendary. If you got into photography from 2009 onwards, you either had – or wished you had – a D3XXX camera.

You could pick up one of these miniature budget DSLRs in Walmart and Best Buy. They bridged the gap between point-and-shoot devices and enthusiast- or pro-grade cameras. Photography students throughout the globe proudly brandished these capable little cameras, complete with iconic Nikon-yellow camera straps around their necks.

But when Digital Camera World reported on the D3500's discontinuation, a Nikon spokesperson said: "Nikon has focused its R&D efforts into mid to high-end cameras and lenses, targeted at professional and hobbyist photographers.” Suddenly, it seemed like a direct successor to the D3500 wasn’t a priority.

Nikon's beginner-friendly Z-Series cameras like the Nikon Zfc are gorgeous – they just don't fit the truly affordable bill... (Image credit: Future)

Now, that’s not to suggest Nikon abandoned the entry-level market completely. The Nikon Z30, Nikon Z50, Nikon Zfc and most recently Nikon Z50 II (review pending), are all fantastic, beginner-friendly cameras. However, they’re also pricier than the D3XXX. And while the cheapest of the bunch, the Z30, can be found for an absolute steal, it doesn’t have a viewfinder and is a more video-centric device.

And yet, Nikon’s decision not to produce a mirrorless D3500 didn’t seem particularly egregious, considering that Canon – the other major manufacturer known for its budget beginner line-up – hadn’t brought out anything to succeed the Canon EOS Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D or Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D.

The Canon EOS R100

Even now, looking at the Canon EOS R100 takes me right back to the 2010s, during the entry-level DSLR’s heyday (Image credit: James Artaius)

Well, all that changed in May 2023 when – to my surprise – Canon announced the Canon EOS R100, a direct mirrorless follow-up to the Canon 2000D. It launched (body only) at just $479.99 in the US and the kit with the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM cost just $599.99 / £669.99 / AU$1,099.

And now, thanks to Black Friday, you can pick up the twin-lens kit (with the 18-45mm and Canon RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM) for just $499, or with the 18-45mm for just $449. Those are insanely good prices in 2024!

The fact of the matter is, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to beginner-friendly cameras in 2024. If you’re into vlogging, you can pick up the Nikon Z30 or Sony ZV-1F. If you’re into retro cameras you can pick up the Nikon Zfc or Fujifilm X-T30 II. If you want a high-end beginner compact camera you can pick up the Fujifilm X100VI (if you can find one).

But, if you’re looking for a true beginner camera that harkens back to the golden age of the D3XXX and Canon Rebel. A device that’s entry-level in both price and features, but still delivers great image quality. That’s simple enough for you to start shooting with out of the box, yet capable enough to grow with you as a photographer. That has a lens mount that delivers access to a near-bottomless pit of lens options.

There really is only one interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera on the market in 2024 that ticks all of those boxes and it’s the Canon EOS R100.

