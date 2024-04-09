"I click the shutter and just roll with what the universe presents"

Documentary photography captures moments from everyday lives that not only show how people around the world live but can also serve as a reminder of events in our own lives. By reflecting on the past, bygone moments are brought back to life and reflected in our memories. This is particularly true when the images document aspects of childhood.
“These boys had just finished school and were fooling around before heading home,” Rico explains. “Watching them reminded me of my own childhood memories. Most days, I would drag out the time from finishing school to getting home, messing around with friends.”
Rico, a first-generation black Caribbean from Grenada, was raised in South-East London. From the tender age of two-and-a-half, he knew he was destined to be a pilot, and today, he has achieved his dreams and is soaring high in his career. Rico's passion for photography and capturing moments has always been his forte, and he has now established himself as a "self-proclaimed" documentary photographer.
