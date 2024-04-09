"I click the shutter and just roll with what the universe presents"

Documentary photography captures moments from everyday lives that not only show how people around the world live but can also serve as a reminder of events in our own lives. By reflecting on the past, bygone moments are brought back to life and reflected in our memories. This is particularly true when the images document aspects of childhood.

“These boys had just finished school and were fooling around before heading home,” Rico explains. “Watching them reminded me of my own childhood memories. Most days, I would drag out the time from finishing school to getting home, messing around with friends.”

The most interesting images are the ones that allow the viewer to interpret the scene. In this photo, the focus is on the interaction between multiple subjects, creating a sense of intrigue in the viewer. “In this case, it was important for me to include the boys who were watching. You have one boy watching me and another boy watching them, while I am watching them all.” This gives the picture a narrative level.

“When composing this image, I needed to get everything proportionally in the frame – and especially the two boys watching,” Rico explains. To do so, he paid particular attention to the framing of the image in post-processing.

“It was all about the corners. I cropped the image in post-processing and converted it to black-and-white. I felt that their skin tone against the school uniform would really make the image pop.”

Rico X Social Links Navigation Pilot and photographer Rico, a first-generation black Caribbean from Grenada, was raised in South-East London. From the tender age of two-and-a-half, he knew he was destined to be a pilot, and today, he has achieved his dreams and is soaring high in his career. Rico's passion for photography and capturing moments has always been his forte, and he has now established himself as a "self-proclaimed" documentary photographer.

Tech details

(Image credit: Future)

Camera: Nikon D850

Lens: Nikon AF-S Nikkor 24mm f/1.8G ED

Aperture: f/9

Shutter speed: 1/200 sec

ISO: 1600

This article originally appeared in <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2Faz-magazines%2F6936439%2Fdigital-photographer-magazine-subscription.thtml" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

You might be interested in the best cameras for black and white photography, along with the best lenses for street photography.