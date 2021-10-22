The best iPad Air cases in 2021: stylish protection for your Apple tablet

The best iPad Air cases are a must-have for any owner. However careful you are, the risks of dropping, scratching or otherwise damaging your expensive tablet are high. Not to mention what accidents children, animals or other grownups might have in its prescence.

And it's not just about protection. The best iPad Air cases look pretty darn cool, too, and usually include a stand for placing tablet at a comfortable viewing angle, which is especially handy when you want to watch TV or movies. Some even come with a keyboard and/or trackpad, turning your iPad Air into a laptop in one fell swoop.

Below you'll find a selection of the best iPad Air cases available today, at a range of prices. Most of these are for the latest, 4th generation iPad Air, but if you have the 3rd generation iPad Air, you'll find the best cases at numbers 2, 8, 11 and 12 on our list.

The best iPad Air cases in 2021

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple Smart Folio The best iPad Air case for 4th generation models Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: Electric Orange, Mallard Green, Deep Navy, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black Weight: 297g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $74.44 View at Amazon $79 View at Best Buy $89.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Protective + Flexible + Wide range of colors Reasons to avoid - Not as rugged as no.9

If you have the latest, fourth-generation model, then the best iPad Air case you can buy right now is this official one from Apple.

It's protective: constructed from a single piece of polyurethane, it's able to safeguard both the front and back of your device. It's flexible: you can easily fold it into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, watching movies, or making video calls. And it's functional, in the sense that it automatically wakes your iPad Air when opened, and puts it to sleep when closed.

This case comes in a wide range of cool colors, too, so you'll be sure to find a hue that matches your personal style.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Apple Smart Cover for iPad Air (3rd generation) The best iPad Air case for 3rd generation models Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: Electric Orange, Mallard Green, Deep Navy, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black Weight: 272g Compatible with: iPad Air 3rd generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $49 View at Amazon $49 View at Best Buy $59.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Fits the 3rd generation iPad Air + Compatible with other iPad models + Good range of color options Reasons to avoid - Not as rugged as no.9

If you have a 3rd generation model, then the best iPad Air case for you is again the official Apple product. This version of the Apple Smart Cover comes with all the advantages of the 4th gen version listed above (flexible, protective and functional), but sized perfectly for the iPad Air 3rd generation.

It also suits the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, the iPad (8th generation) and the iPad (7th generation), just in case you have one of those knocking around too.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple Magic Keyboard The best iPad Air case with a keyboard Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: White, Black Weight: 601g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $269.85 View at Amazon $299 View at Best Buy $299 View at Apple Reasons to buy + Responsive keys + Excellent trackpad + Pass-through charging Reasons to avoid - You may not need a keyboard

You don't just want a case that protects your iPad Air; you want a keyboard you can use it with too. Which means you need to check out the Apple Magic Keyboard.

Compatible with both the iPad Air (4th generation) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st-3rd generation), the Magic Keyboard offers a good typing experience, with comfortable backlit keys and 1mm travel for comfortable and responsive typing.

You also get a trackpad designed for Multi‑Touch gestures and the cursor in iPadOS; a USB‑C port for pass-through charging; and front and back protection for your iPad Air. So yes, it's expensive, but you are getting a lot for your money in return.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple Smart Keyboard An affordable alternative to the Magic Keyboard Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: Black Weight: 646g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $159 View at Amazon $159 View at Apple Prime $169.98 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Light + Water-resistant + Cheaper than Magic Keyboard Reasons to avoid - Lacks trackpad

The Magic Keyboard is not the only official iPad Air case that allows you to type. Apple also sells the Smart Keyboard Folio. So what's the difference?

To start with, the Smart Keyboard is lighter, so it's a good choice if you carry your iPad Air from place to place a lot. It's also water-resistant. On the downside, it lacks a trackpad, the keys aren't backlit, and nor are they quite as responsive as those on the Magic Keyboard. Plus, there's only one USB-C port to the Magic Keyboard's two.

Still, it's still a nice keyboard and case, and these compromises may well be ones you're willing to make, given the lower price.

(Image credit: Apple)

Here's a great iPad case from Logitech which gets the Apple seal of approval, as they sell it on their official site. And for good reason, because it's a quality case featuring both a keyboard and trackpad, for less money than the Magic Keyboard.

The soft, plastic keys have a lovely responsive feel to them, and they're backlit too. There's a row of iPadOS shortcut keys, providing one-tap access to the Home screen, Siri, Search, media controls and more. There's a kick-back stand with 40-degree tilt. And you also get space to charge your Apple Pencil (2nd generation) while keeping the case on.

All in all, while this gray-only case isn't as stylish looking as the Magic Keyboard, its functionality is very impressive consider the lower price.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

6. OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Sleek and elegant iPad Air case that ticks all our boxes Specifications Manufacturer: OtterBox Colors: Gray, purple Weight: 297g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS $69.95 View at Apple $79.93 View at Walmart Prime $80.96 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Drop protection + Elegant looks + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Bulkier than Apple's official case

The other case on our list to have official approval from Apple, this scratch-resistant case from Otterbox is specially designed for the iPad Air (4th generation).

With a clear plastic back and rubber border, this case looks sleek and elegant, even though it's slightly bulkier than Apple's offical case. Plus there's a multi-position stand for hands-free use, and opening and closing your case activates your iPad Air's sleep and wake modes.

Most significantly, despite being so slim, it also offers an impressive level of drop protection, as well as a limited lifetime warranty. So despite being on the pricey side, you do get good value from this iPad Air case.

(Image credit: Casemade)

7. Casemade Real Italian Leather Cover The best leather case for iPad Air (4th gen) Specifications Manufacturer: Casemade Colors: Black, tan Weight: 500g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation (2020 10.9 inch) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $64.90 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Artisanal design + Soft inner lining + Useful stand Reasons to avoid - Niche appeal

Got a fourth-generation iPad Air and want something a little more old-school, style-wise, than Apple's official case? Then let us point you to this precision-cut leather case from Casemade. It's crafted from natural cowhide leather, and lined with a soft brushed micro-felt that keeps your screen scratch free. Openings on the side of the case allow access to all your tablet's external features, automatic wake/sleep is supported, and there's a useful dual-stand too.

(Image credit: Torro )

8. Torro Premium Leather Case for iPad Air (3rd generation) The best leather case for iPad Air (3rd gen) Specifications Manufacturer: Torro Colors: Black, dark brown, tan Weight: 221g Compatible with: iPad Air 3rd generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $35 View at Amazon Prime $35 View at Amazon Prime $64.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Quality handcrafted leather + Stylish design + Good protection Reasons to avoid - Lacks Apple Pencil support

If you want a leather case but have a third-generation iPad Air, we'd recommend this high-class offering from Torro.

It's beautifully handcrafted from genuine black napa leather, a fine grain soft leather, with contrasting red stitching to give a refined and elegant look. And the inside is lined with soft microfibre to provide additional protection to your iPad Air screen.

This case supports the iPad Air's sleep/wake function, and there are two stand functions for TV viewing and typing.

(Image credit: UAG)

Are you very worried about dropping or otherwise damaging your iPad Air? Then you need a rugged case, and we recommend this one from UAG (Urban Armor Gear).

Despite being lovely and light at 283g, it provides a high level of protection against bumps, scratches and drops that meets military drop test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6). It's also water-resistant. However, be aware that it does not support the sleep or wake function on the iPad Air (4th Generation).

(Image credit: ESL)

10. ESR Slim Case The best cheap iPad Air case for 4th gen models Specifications Manufacturer: ESR Colors: Papaya, rose gold, blue, black, gray, green Weight: 218g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $10.49 View at Amazon Prime $11.04 View at Amazon Prime $11.19 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap + Range of colors + Ticks all the boxes Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish

Light on funds? Then we recommend the ESR Slim case, which costs a fraction of the price of other iPad Air cases on this list, but still delivers a good experience. Designed specifically for the iPad Air 4th Generation, this case offers all the basic functionality you need.

Its flexible back and hard cover provide a decent level of grip, and protection against bumps and scratches. The magnetic front cover can be folded into two stand positions for viewing or typing. It supports auto wake and sleep. And you can pair and charge your Pencil 2. All at a remarkably low price.

(Image credit: JETech)

11. JETech Case The best iPad Air case for 3rd gen models Specifications Manufacturer: JETech Colors: Black, blue, green, light purple, matcha green, misty blue, navy, pink, purple, red, rose gold, yellow Weight: 125g Compatible with: iPad Air 3th generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $10.99 View at Amazon Prime $12.99 View at Amazon Prime $14.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great value + Nice looking + Lots of colours Reasons to avoid - Plasticky feel

Designed for 3rd generation models, the JETech Case is the cheapest iPad Air case we know of right now that's still decent quality. Of course, this is not a high-end case, and it does feel more plasticky to the touch. On the plus side, it comes in a wide choice of colours, it's got a magnetic smart cover that supports automatic sleep/wake, and it can support iPad in two standing position for viewing and typing. And for this price, you can't say fairer than that.

(Image credit: ESR)

12. ESR Urban Premium Case (iPad Air 3) The best cheap iPad Air case (3rd generation) Specifications Manufacturer: ESR Colors: Knight, Sky Weight: 213g Compatible with: iPad Air 3rd generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $7.79 View at Amazon Prime $11.99 View at Amazon Prime $11.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price + Stylish looks + Supports auto wake/sleep Reasons to avoid - Stand isn't the sturdiest

You might expect a cheap iPad Air case to look kind of basic and unappealing. But this ESR case for the iPad Air 3rd generation is not only very affordable, it's very stylish too.

Its polycarbonate back plate with a large ventilation cutout will keep your iPad Air light and cool. The front cover, made of leather with wood grain texture and decorative stitching, adds a touch of class. And the soft microfiber lining inside helps keep your device safe.

Two non-slip grooves provide different viewing angles in stand mode, although be aware that the stand isn't the sturdiest on the market. There's support for auto wake/sleep too.

