The best iPad stands in 2022

The best iPad stand can allow you to a lot more things with your iPad. For instance, you might want to make video calls while doing other things with your hands. You might want to set up your iPad as a second monitor for your laptop. Or you might just want to watch Netflix or read ebooks while relaxing in bed.

In this article, we've gathered together the best iPad stands to help you do all of these things and more. These models cover a range of styles and will suit a range of budgets.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to protect your iPad against damage, you might also want to check our guides to the best iPad Air cases and the best iPad Pro cases, some of which also feature stands themselves.

6 best iPad stands in 2022

(Image credit: Twelve South)

1. Twelve South HoverBar Duo The best iPad stand for flexibility Specifications Dimensions: 406 x 140 x 182mm Weight: 1.14 kg Viewing angle: Rotates through 360° Does it raise screen?: Yes, by 600mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Best Buy Low Stock View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Rotates through 360° + Raises screen by 600mm + Slot for Apple Pencil Reasons to avoid - Premium price

The Twelve South HoverBar Duo is the best iPad stand for adjustability on our list. You can rotate it through 360 and hold your iPad up to two feet in the air, as well as all the way down to the base.

All this makes it easy to move your iPad into the perfect position, whether you want to make a video call, watch movies, or use your iPad as a second monitor for your Mac. With a weighted desk stand and an overhead clamp included in the package, it's nice and sturdy, too. And the stand even features a slot for you to rest your Apple Pencil on.

(Image credit: Ugreen)

2. UGreen Tablet Stand The best cheap iPad stand Specifications Dimensions: 12 x 112 x 139.5mm Weight: 218g Viewing angle: Up to 100° Does it raise screen?: Yes, up to 370mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price + Light and portable + Raises screen to 370mm Reasons to avoid - Basic stand

If money's tight, you can still get a decent device for holding your iPad, in the form of the UGreen Tablet Stand. It's compatible with a huge range of devices, and reclines between 15° and 100°, so you can find the perfect viewing angle for your iPad use. You can also raise it up to 370mm.

It's small and light, making it a good choice for travel. And soft silicone pads on the front and bottom help protect your iPad from sliding and scratches. Other than that, this iPad stand is pretty basic, but at this low price, you can't really complain.

(Image credit: Twelve South)

3. Twelve South ParcSlope The best iPad stand for art and design work Specifications Dimensions: 230 x 255 x 70mm Weight: 326g Viewing angle: 18° Does it raise screen?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart Reasons to buy + 18° angle great for art + Stylish looks + Robust and stable Reasons to avoid - Doesn't raise iPad

If you want to use your iPad with the Apple Pencil for art or design work, you probably don't want it flat on your desk. Most creatives prefer to have their tablet at a slight angle, and for that we recommend the Twelve South ParcSlope.

Place your iPad on this sleekly minimalist stand and you'll get a nice 18° degree angle, which is perfect for drawing, sketching, illustration or design work with a stylus, and is good for typing on the screen too. Note, though, that you can't raise the height of your iPad with this stand.

(Image credit: Lamicall)

4. Lamicall Gooseneck iPad Holder The best iPad stand for passive viewing Specifications Dimensions: 280 x 239 x 76mm Weight: 540g Viewing angle: Rotates through 360° Does it raise screen?: Yes (up to 880mm) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for video calls + Great for watching movies + Great for reading ebooks Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for productive work

You don't want to spend long video calls holding your iPad. A stand can help make your interactions more relaxed, freeing you up to sit or stand wherever you like, and gesticulate at will. And the best iPad stand for these purposes is the Lamicall Gooseneck iPad Holder.

With a cool and quirky design, this foldable aluminum stand can easily be clamped to places like a bed headboard, desk or table. That also makes it a great choice for watching videos or reading ebooks in bed. It rotates through a full 360° and can raise your iPad up to 800mm, so you can't fail to move it into the right position for relaxed and comfortable viewing.

However, be warned. If you want to do any productive work on your iPad, such as typing or using a stylus, this stand is not suitable. In these situations, it will bounce and wobble unless you hold it firmly with your other hand (which kind of nullifies the point of having a stand).

(Image credit: Satechi)

5. Satechi R1 The best iPad stand for stylish looks Specifications Dimensions: 142 x 30 x 120mm Weight: 340g Viewing angle: Rotates through 270° Does it raise screen?: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Super-stylish + Folds down neatly + Cutout for charging wires Reasons to avoid - Empty List

If you're an Apple fan, you probably expect, nay demand, that all your kit be sleek, stylish and gorgeous looking as your iPad. If that's the case, we believe the Satechi R1 is the best-looking iPad stand available today. It's available in four colors – Silver, Gold, Space Gray and Rose Gold – and looks equally stunning in each.

Its 270-degree mount hinge and 180-degree base hinge effortlessly adjusts your device to your chosen height and angle, to help minimize any neck strain. Plus the stand neatly collapses down, making it easy to store and carry about.

This elegant hands-free display boasts a solid aluminum construction and rubber pads to prevent scratching and sliding. And to keep a clean and clutter-free desk space, you can feed your charging wires through the back.

(Image credit: Twelve South )

6. Twelve South Compass Pro A great iPad stand for multiple uses Specifications Dimensions: 13 x 32 x 184mm Weight: 226g Viewing angle: Hands Free/Display: 52°; Desktop/Active: 43°; Typing: 15° Does it raise screen?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Three viewing angles + Solid and sturdy + Protective travel sleeve Reasons to avoid - Doesn't raise screen

Engineered from metal and soft silicone, this iPad stand is solid, sturdy and positions your iPad at three different angles for different purposes.

'Hands-free/Display (52°)' allows your iPad to be used as an easel; for watching movies, TV or slideshows; or reading ebooks. 'Desktop or active mode' (43°) gives you a comfortable angle to use your iPad with an external keyboard for working. Finally 'Typing' (15°) angles your iPar for typing emails or sketching with Apple Pencil.

In short, while not suitable for use in bed, this is a great iPad stand for most purposes. The package includes a protective travel sleeve too.

