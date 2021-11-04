The best iPad mini cases in 2021: protect your iPad Mini 6, iPad Mini 5 or Mini 4

The best iPad mini cases are practically priceless. Should you drop or damage your device, they'll save you an awful lot of money in having to repair or replace it. And even if you don't, the peace of mind you'll get from knowing your iPad mini is protected makes the cost more than worth it.

So which is the best iPad mini case for you? First, check which model of iPad Mini you have, as you'll need a case that's specifically designed to fit it.

If you have the latest model, the iPad Mini 6, you'll need to look at the first three options on our list; while most of the other options are compatible with the iPad mini 5, and some with the iPad mini 4. Just check at the top of each listing, where we highlight which model or models each case is suitable for.

The best iPad mini cases in 2021

(Image credit: Apple)

01. Apple iPad Smart Cover The best iPad mini case from Apple itself Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: Electric Orange, Mallard Green, Deep Navy, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, Cactus, Surf Blue, Alaskan Blue, Cornflower, White, Black Weight: 297g Compatible with: iPad mini 4, iPad mini 5; separate version for iPad Mini 6 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $7.99 View at Walmart Prime $24.99 View at Amazon $33.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Official Apple product + Folds into several positions + Variety of colors Reasons to avoid - Only protects one side

If you’re a fan of the Apple ecosystem, getting the official case for your iPad mini might seem like the obvious move. And there are good reasons to do so.

Constructed from a single piece of polyurethane, the Apple iPad Smart Cover is easily folded into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing or making video calls. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. It’s been carefully designed by Apple to be very easy to remove and click back into place. It’s available in a variety of lovely colors.

On the downside, it doesn’t have an Apple Pencil holder, plus it only protects the screen side of your iPad mini, not the back. If either of the latter are important to you, you may wish to combine it with the OtterBox Symmetry Case, which is number 4 on our list.

The Apple iPad Smart Cover is compatible with both the iPad mini 4 and the iPad mini 5. Alternatively, if you've just bought an iPad mini 6, you'll find a brand new version of the Smart Cover that will fit it here.

(Image credit: ESR)

02. ESR Clear Case for iPad Mini 6 The best clear case for iPad Mini 6 Specifications Manufacturer: ESR Colors: Clear Weight: 59.6g Compatible with: iPad mini 6 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $10.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Shock absorbing + Supports Apple Pencil charging Reasons to avoid - You may prefer a colored case

If you prefer a clear case for your iPad Mini 6, then we recommend this beautifully made, lightweight case from ESR. As well as being a tight fit for your tablet, it also does a great job of keeping it safe, it with its hard back, flexible frame, shock-absorbing corners, and raised edges giving added protection for your screen and camera. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2’s magnetic pairing and charging.

(Image credit: MoKo)

3. MoKo Case Fit The most stylish case for iPad Mini 6 Specifications Manufacturer: Moko Colors: Rose gold, grey purple Weight: 138.63g Compatible with: iPad mini 6 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $9.95 View at Amazon $9.98 View at Walmart Prime $13.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stylish looks + Scratch-resistance + Shock-proof Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

Seeking an iPad Mini 6 case with stunning looks? Then you'll love this stylish case from Moko, which sports a PU leather exterior and a soft microfiber lining. A strong magnetic connection helps create a stable viewing stand for your tablet, with two angles to choose from. A built-in magnetic strip supports auto turn on/off. And the translucent PC hard back shell protects against fingerprints, shocks, scratches and dust.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

Want to protect both sides of your iPad? Then this lightweight and clear case is a great way to do so. It safeguards the back of your tablet, and incorporates a removable side panel that lets you attach an Apple Smart Cover, too.

This OtterBox Symmetry is not technically an Apple product, but it is officially approved by Apple and sold on its website. And its makers have done a good job of making it work with the Smart Cover seamlessly.

With a slim design that follows the lines of your iPad beautifully, you also get a handy loop that secures your Apple Pencil when you’re not using it. Plus there's drop protection for falls of up to four feet (1.22m). Finally, being translucent means that you can show off your iPad mini, at the same time as keeping it safe.

(Image credit: STM)

5. STM Dux Plus Duo Case for iPad mini The best iPad mini case for classroom use Specifications Manufacturer: STM Colors: Dark blue, black Weight: 239g Compatible with: iPad mini 4, iPad mini 5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $35 View at Walmart Prime $42.22 View at Amazon $44.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Covers both sides + Rugged design + Holds Apple Pencil Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

The STM Dux Plus Duo Case covers both sides of your iPad mini, with a back made of clear material and a holder for your Apple Pencil. It’s been well designed, with guidance from educators and IT professionals, to withstand the rigours of classroom use, and exceeds the US Department of Defense Standard 810F/G durability tests. Plus it’s officially Apple-approved.

STM's patented magnetic closure makes for easy folding, whether you’re using your iPad mini for typing or viewing, and it automatically switches your device on or off when opening and closing it. Compatible with both iPad mini 4 and iPad mini 5, this isn’t just the best iPad mini case for classroom use, but a good choice for workplace use too.

(Image credit: Tech21)

6. Tech21 Evo Play2 Case The best iPad mini case for families with children Specifications Manufacturer: Tech21 Colors: Red, blue Weight: 199g Compatible with: iPad mini 5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $49.95 View at Apple Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Drop-proof + Antimicrobial protection + Dishwasher safe Reasons to avoid - Only two colors

The last entry on our list to be officially sanctioned by Apple, the Evo Play2 Case is thin and lightweight, yet still seriously rugged, so it will protect your device from drops up to 5 feet (1.2m). It also has built-in antimicrobial protection, and is dishwasher-safe. Taken together, all of this makes it a great choice for families with children.

We love, too, the carry handle for extra grip, the integrated Apple Pencil holder, and the bright, child-friendly colors. Note, though, that it’s not available for iPad mini 4.

(Image credit: Snugg)

7. Snugg iPad mini 5 Leather Case The best iPad mini case made of faux leather Specifications Manufacturer: Snugg Colors: Black, electric blue Weight: 239g Compatible with: iPad mini 4, iPad mini 5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium looks + Slim and light + Rugged build Reasons to avoid - Only two colors

Want a leather look for your iPad mini? Made from synthetic leather, with subtle, contrasting stitching, this case has a nicely premium feel that would be perfect for business people, or just anyone who appreciates nice design.

While slim and lightweight, its reinforced corner protection and premium-bonded, PU leather exterior acts as a shield against accidental damage. A folding rear panel offers two viewing positions. And Snugg is clearly very confident in their product, as they offer a lifetime protection guarantee on it.

(Image credit: Spigen)

8. Spigen Rugged Armor Case The best rugged iPad mini case Specifications Manufacturer: Spigen Colors: Black, gun metal Weight: 170g Compatible with: iPad mini 5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rugged protection + Two viewing angles + Stylish looks Reasons to avoid - Only two colours

If protecting your iPad mini from drops is a high priority, we’d suggest checking out this model from Spigen. This rugged, two-layered case harnesses the protection of flexible thermoplastic polyurethane and hard polycarbonate for maximum impact resistance, with raised bezels around the screen and camera for extra protection.

There’s also a durable kickstand that offers two viewing angles. And it looks pretty stylish too. Note, though, that it’s not compatible with the iPad mini 4.

(Image credit: Zagg)

9. Zagg Folio Case with Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard The best iPad mini case with a keyboard Specifications Manufacturer: Zagg Colors: Charcoal Weight: 204g Compatible with: iPad mini 5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $29.97 View at Amazon $29.97 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Backlit keyboard + Nice key action + Lightweight and slim Reasons to avoid - Case material feels cheap

Want to turn your iPad mini into a mini laptop? Then this case is just the ticket. Combining a fabric cover with a kickstand and a Bluetooth keyboard, it’s the perfect way to transform your tablet from a pure entertainment device to one you can use for productive computing tasks.

The keyboard is lightweight and slim, at just 7.6mm deep. It’s also backlit, the hinge allows 135° of multiple viewing angles, and the keys themselves provide a deep and comfortable click. And while they’re a little smaller than you might be used to, that makes the keyboard the perfect size for the Mac mini, so in our view it’s a compromise worth making.

On the downside, the case material feels a little cheap, and you can’t use your iPad mini as a tablet unless you remove the case. But overall, this is an excellent product that offers great value for money.

(Image credit: ProCase)

10. ProCase Case with Cover for iPad mini The best cheap iPad mini case Specifications Manufacturer: ProCase Colors: Black, Grey, Red, Navy, Teal Weight: 156g Compatible with: iPad mini 4, iPad mini 5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $12.99 View at Amazon Prime $14.99 View at Amazon Prime $29.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price + Lightweight + Works with iPad mini 4 Reasons to avoid - Basic

At just 156g, the ProCase Case is one of the lightest around, but it still offers your iPad mini great protection. And if you’re on a budget, its low price may prove very attractive indeed.

With an easy to use magnetic application, its translucent TPU back cover and microfiber front cover combine to keep your device safe from damage and scratches. The adjustable stand offers two positions: 30 degrees for viewing and 65 degrees for typing. And the case will automatically wake up your device on opening, and put it to sleep on closing.

None of this, it must be said, is particularly exciting. But at such a low price, it's still a very tempting alternative to the more expensive options on our list.

(Image credit: Bentoben)

11. Bentoben Lightweight Glitter Bling Folio Case The best iPad mini case for bling looks Specifications Manufacturer: Bentoben Colors: Rose Gold, Lilac Weight: 140g Compatible with: iPad mini 4, iPad mini 5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $16.99 View at Amazon Prime $16.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Attention-grabbing + Easy to find + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Not for everyone

Want to attract attention? Then you won’t do better than this bling-tastic iPad mini case. Designed in Italy, this sparkly, synthetic leather case comes in either rose-gold or lilac, and whichever you choose, people are certainly not going to ignore you.

The case also offers auto sleep/wake functionality, and a stand for multiple viewing and typing angles. It’s nice and cheap, too, plus it’s compatible with both the iPad mini 4 and iPad mini 5.

