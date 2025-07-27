I'd buy an iPad if Apple made this one change

Look, I'll be honest with you. I've been iPad-curious for years. But every time I get close to pulling the trigger on one of Apple's beautifully made tablets, I have what can only be described as a moment of clarity.

It's like I'm about to buy a Ferrari that can only drive in second gear. Sure, it's beautiful, sure it's expensive. But why would I hobble myself like that when there are perfectly good alternatives that let me use all the gears?

Take the latest iPad Pro. We're talking about a machine with the M4 chip – the same processor that powers some of the best MacBooks – crammed into a sleek tablet form factor with a gorgeous display and all the bells and whistles you could want. Yet somehow, Apple expects me to believe this computational powerhouse can't handle running macOS alongside iPadOS.

Just one change

Here's what I want, and it's not revolutionary: let me boot into macOS when I need to do real work.

Microsoft figured this out years ago with its Surface line (such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 9). Want to sketch and watch Netflix? Great, use it as a tablet. Need to compile code, run desktop applications, or do anything that requires the full power of a desktop? Boot into Windows and off you go. It's not rocket science; it's just good product design.

But Apple? They'd rather pretend that iPadOS is somehow equivalent to macOS while simultaneously crippling it at every turn.

The company has spent years trying to convince us that a mobile operating system with training wheels can replace a desktop OS. And frankly, I'm insulted by the attempt. It's like trying to convince me that a tricycle is just as good as a motorcycle because they both have wheels.

Ultimately, this comes down to money. Specifically, App Store money. Apple takes a 30% cut from every app sold through the App Store, and they're terrified that if they let macOS run on iPads, people might start installing software the old-fashioned way.

Think about it: if I could run macOS on an iPad, I might install Steam and buy games directly from Valve. I might download the Adobe Creative Cloud without giving Apple their cut. I might use Chrome as my default browser, or (heaven forbid) install software from the actual developers instead of through Apple's walled garden. The horror!

(Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

But here's where it gets interesting. Recent legal rulings, particularly in the EU, are starting to chip away at Apple's stranglehold on their ecosystem. The Digital Markets Act is forcing Apple to allow sideloading and third-party app stores. Epic Games is back on iOS in Europe. The brickwork of Apple's walled garden is starting to crumble.

If Apple is going to be forced to allow alternative app stores anyway, what's their excuse for not letting macOS run on iPads? The cat's already out of the bag – they can't hide behind "security" or "user experience" any more, when they're being legally compelled to open up their ecosystem.

Hope springs eternal

So here's my hope. Within the next two years, we see an iPad that can dual-boot into macOS. Not because Apple suddenly developed a conscience about user freedom, but because their legal department finally convinced their executives that the App Store gravy train is ending, whether they like it or not.

When that day comes, I'll be first in line to buy one. Because finally, finally, we'll have a tablet that doesn't insult our intelligence by pretending that a mobile OS is adequate for desktop work. We'll have a device that respects the fact that sometimes you want to touch a screen, and sometimes you want to use a keyboard and mouse and run real software.

Till then, I'll be over here with my MacBook, waiting for Apple to remember that computers are tools designed to empower users, not highly paid bean counters.