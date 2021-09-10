10 reasons to visit The Photography Show at the Birmingham NEC – next week!

The Photography Show & The Video Show is returning to the NEC in Birmingham, United Kingdom, from 18-21 September (next week!) after two and a half years of ‘doing it digital’.

The 2021 event is going to be pretty special. Not only will it bring photography and filmmaking communities together for the first time in years, it’ll also give visitors the chance to try out the latest kit, chat with brand experts about products best suited to them and get inspiration from a superb speaker line-up – in person.

• Register FREE for The Photography Show 2021

The Photography Show & The Video Show is all about setting photographers and filmmakers on a path to the next stage of their creative (or commercial) journey, and we can’t wait to get those wheels turning again. All are welcome and there's something on for everyone, whatever your chosen craft, genre or kit.

Here’s our top ten - make sure you take a look at the programme to create your own plan.

1) Big brands, exciting newcomers

Over 170 brands will be on the show floor. If you’re looking for accessories, clothing, bags, printers, paper, tripods, or even a lens or a new camera, this is the place for you. You’ll have the ultimate choice – and you’ll be able to compare multiple products, an opportunity that you simply won’t get anywhere else.

• Full exhibitors list

2) Phenomenal Super Stage line-up

Headlining the 2021 line-up are British photographer and director Rankin, Magnum Photos photographers Olivia Arthur and Mark Power, fine art creator Brooke Shaden, and documentary photography extraordinaire Charlie Phillips. Book in advance to secure your space!

3) Brand new Shutter Street and Analogue Spotlight

New this year, the Shutter Street Stage will focus on urban photography, featuring award-winning photographers such as Brian Lloyd Duckett, Jo Bradford and Andrea Jones plus Peter Dench, Rebecca Spencer and Ron Timehin. At the Analogue Spotlight, you can escape the digital age for a little while to explore the art of film and darkroom processing.

4) Picture Stories – exclusive documentary screening

For a dive into history, pop along to the screening of the award-winning Picture Stories documentary that celebrates the legacy of Picture Post magazine (Saturday, 17:15). There’s a Q&A afterwards with the director Rob West, and two of the film's contributing photographers, Charlie Phillips and Peter Dench.

• Workshops, walks and screening

5) All about photography

If you’re just about photography, outstanding creatives raring to impart tips and techniques include Mike Kus, Claire Luxton, Rory Lewis, Charlotte Graham, Christie Goodwin, Nat Coalson, Tesni Ward, Ben Bentley, and Ben Moore, to name a few. Stages and theaters to look out for are Behind the Lens, Photo Live, Shutter Street and the Editing & Post-Production Suite.

• What's on

6) All about video

If it’s all about video for you, you might want to try talks hosted by Megan Jepson, Gavin Hoey, Daniel Peters, Dorte Kjaerulff, Mick Shah, Ashleigh Jadee, Andy Burgess, Shanil Kawol or Jameisha Prescod. Check out The Studio, Video Live and Editing & Post-Production Suite for great video-making inspiration.

7) Wabi-sabi and the analogue photo walk

More opportunity to get involved; London Photographic is hosting a workshop (mysteriously titled Wabi-sabi) which delves into finding beauty in imperfection (Saturday) and Dan Rubin will lead an analogue photo walk (Monday).

• Workshops, walks and screening

8) Exhibitor talks and demos

As always, you should look out for demos and talks on various stands around the show, including Canon’s Spotlight and Bitesize stages, Nikon School, Sony Alpha, Click Props, Fotospeed and Interfit. Several associations, BIPP included, will be running portfolio reviews and consultations throughout.

• Exhibitor talks & demos

9) From basics to business

Our photo and video masterclasses will offer beginners the chance to learn the basics quickly and easily – and tell pros everything they need to know to drive their business forward in 2022. Turning Pro is the in-betweener, giving photographers aspiring to turn their passion into a career a guide to doing just that.

• Talks, demos & masterclasses

10) Taking time out

Take a minute to wander around the spectacular galleries, which will feature Fujifilm’s PrintLife exhibition (in the UK for the first time ever), the winning images from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, and Gurushots’ Single Solo Subject winners, among others.

Keeping you safe

We know that things are a bit different this year, and think it’s important to note that we’re working closely with the NEC and our exhibitors to ensure that a great time is had by all. There will be COVID-safe measures in place and we hope that anyone joining us will be considerate towards others at all times.

Read more:

The Photography Show: Everything you need to know

Canon at The Photography Show: BBC star, Adidas shooter + more speakers

Nikon announces inspirational speaker lineup for The Photography Show 2021

Olympus releases its roster of speakers for The Photography Show 2021

Rankin, Shaden, Arthur; world-class Photography Show Super Stage lineup