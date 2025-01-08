New DJI drones – Matrice 4 – have built-in AI and can see obstacles in the dark

DJI has just announced two new drones making up the Matrice 4 series. The models – the M4E and M4T offer a choice of sensor arrays designed for the surveying and visual inspection markets, as well as public safety and security roles.

A key selling point is (as you might expect these days) "Intelligent Operations with AI". The drone boasts detection of people, vehicles, and boats – no doubt potentially useful in anti-people smuggling operations. There are even custom subject detection modes, as well as FlyTo, POI, Smart Track and Cruise modes.

The M4E features a 4/3 CMOS main camera with F2.8 to F11 and a 24mm EFL, and with a mechanical shutter (as preferred by many mapping operators). The other cameras are a 3x zoom (1/1.3-inch 48MP F2.8 70mm EFL) and 7x zoom (1/1.5 inch 48MP F2.8 168mm EFL).

Other features include a 1800m laser range finder. That's just over a mile in range. There is also 0.5-second timed photography, 5-directional oblique photography, Smart 3D capture (supposed to help with the 3D model creation) and DJI Terra Distortion Correction.

The M4T replaces the 4/3 camera with another 1/1.3-inch sensor for the 24MM EFL, so similar in quality to a more typical drone, but adds a 640 x 512 pixel thermal camera with a 53mm EFL (and a "Super-Resolution" option of 1280 x 1024) and a night illumination light.

Both drones have low light fish eye collision sensors and DJI's Night Scene Mode.

It's clear that these continue the model's heritage as a mapping and professional product – but they seem to actually be a new name for the Mavic 3 Enterprise, based on pricing and design. It does have an RTK module on top though, and a larger payload.

“DJI is ushering in a new era of intelligent aerial operations. In equipping our industry-leading enterprise drones with AI, search and rescue teams can save lives faster,” said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI – though of course in the US many might not be able to purchase the drones for these operations because of legal issues, for which DJI currently has a year's reprieve – depending on a report that might not happen.

They are professional devices and weight in at 1,219g (2.7 pounds), and have now appeared in the DJI Store, for reservation. Prices are $4799 / £3940 / AU$7395 for the M4E and £5910 / $7299 / AU$10,159 for the thermal.

