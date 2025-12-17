Budget DJI camera drone drops to its best-ever price just in time for Christmas!

The DJI Flip drone kit has just dropped to the lowest price we have ever seen it in the UK - and can be snapped up at Amazon for just £267.38.

The DJI Flip is a lightweight drone, weighing under 249g, making it travel-friendly and exempt from registration in many regions. It features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing stunning 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos. With up to 31 minutes of flight time, you can capture more footage without interruption.

This drone is equipped with AI subject tracking, ensuring your subject stays perfectly framed, even during dynamic activities. The foldable full-coverage propeller guard enhances safety during flight, making it ideal for novice pilots. Additionally, the DJI Flip supports palm takeoff, enabling on-the-go selfie captures without the need for a remote controller.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a high-quality drone at a record-low price. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned drone enthusiast, the DJI Flip with the basic RC-N3 Controller offers exceptional value and performance.