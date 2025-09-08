This super-slo-mo professional video camera looks incredible

A new start-up called Pixboom has announced an upcoming Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund a new super-slow-motion video camera. Called Spark, the camera is claimed to be capable of a whopping 887fps when recording at Cinema 4K 16:9 resolution (4096 x 2304), or an incredible 1724fps with resolution lowered to 2K 16:9 (2048 x 1152). For context, a Canon EOS R1 tops out at 240fps at 2K, while the Sony A1 II can 'only' manage 120fps at 4K.

Promotional slow-motion video from Pixboom:

Traditionally, such specialised slo-mo cameras have cost a small fortune, but the Pixboom is (relatively) well priced. When the Kickstarter campaign goes live on September 17th, the Super Early Bird price will be $7,999. Place a $100 deposit now with Pixboom and you can get a further $500 discount. Full retail price is expected to be $12,999.

(Image credit: Pixboom)

For that you get a custom Super 35mm back-side illuminated sensor with a claimed 13 stops of dynamic range and dual ISO 400 / 1600 sensitivity. The Spark's global shutter is said to eliminate rolling shutter distortion. The camera is available with Sony E or PL lens mounts, though only the latter supports electronic lens-body communication.

(Image credit: Pixboom)

A solid aluminium body in black or silver finishes conceals an active cooling system and sports pro-level I/O, while power comes from a V-mount battery. Video is saved to a proprietary Pixboom Pro Card SSD, though this is said to enable record durations that are only limited by the size of the SSD. Everything is controlled via a 3.5-inch, 6.22-million-dot touchscreen display.

(Image credit: Pixboom)

Pixboom expects to ship the first batch of 300 Spark cameras in January 2026, with a second batch of 300 units following in Febrary 2026. However, as with any crowdfunding campaign, pledging money now doesn't guarantee you'll receive a finished product.