This super-slo-mo professional video camera looks incredible
And you could soon be able to buy it... for less than a new Leica!
A new start-up called Pixboom has announced an upcoming Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund a new super-slow-motion video camera. Called Spark, the camera is claimed to be capable of a whopping 887fps when recording at Cinema 4K 16:9 resolution (4096 x 2304), or an incredible 1724fps with resolution lowered to 2K 16:9 (2048 x 1152). For context, a Canon EOS R1 tops out at 240fps at 2K, while the Sony A1 II can 'only' manage 120fps at 4K.
Promotional slow-motion video from Pixboom:
Traditionally, such specialised slo-mo cameras have cost a small fortune, but the Pixboom is (relatively) well priced. When the Kickstarter campaign goes live on September 17th, the Super Early Bird price will be $7,999. Place a $100 deposit now with Pixboom and you can get a further $500 discount. Full retail price is expected to be $12,999.
For that you get a custom Super 35mm back-side illuminated sensor with a claimed 13 stops of dynamic range and dual ISO 400 / 1600 sensitivity. The Spark's global shutter is said to eliminate rolling shutter distortion. The camera is available with Sony E or PL lens mounts, though only the latter supports electronic lens-body communication.
A solid aluminium body in black or silver finishes conceals an active cooling system and sports pro-level I/O, while power comes from a V-mount battery. Video is saved to a proprietary Pixboom Pro Card SSD, though this is said to enable record durations that are only limited by the size of the SSD. Everything is controlled via a 3.5-inch, 6.22-million-dot touchscreen display.
Pixboom expects to ship the first batch of 300 Spark cameras in January 2026, with a second batch of 300 units following in Febrary 2026. However, as with any crowdfunding campaign, pledging money now doesn't guarantee you'll receive a finished product.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
